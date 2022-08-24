Read full article on original website
Related
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn't complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for some borrowers. Republicans have said it's an unfair burden to taxpayers, and Democrats pointed out their relieved PPP loans. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said GOPers didn't complain about Trump's bankruptcies. It's...
I’m 65 and have $300,000 in student debt. I and other older debtors are going on strike
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Business Insider
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
Here's who could benefit if Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower
Relief could be coming for those with student debt who earn less than $125,000 a year if President Joe Biden takes new action. But only about 19% of households that have total incomes below that threshold have student loan debt, per one estimate.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Paid Student Loans During The Pandemic Payment Pause, You Can Get Your Money Back
If you were one of the 1.2% of borrowers who continued to pay your student loans during the extended pandemic payment pause, you might be eligible for a refund, thanks to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The news comes on the heels of President Biden’s announcement that he...
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
Student-loan borrowers can start applying for Biden's debt cancellation in early October
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness on Wednesday. It will automatically help 8 million borrowers, while others will have to apply. The White House said on Friday an application will be ready in early October. Student-loan borrowers just got more details from the White House on what accessing...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
Essence
Biden Is Granting A 7th Extension For Student Loan Payments–Harmful Or Helpful At This Point?
The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
What If You Just Paid Off Your Federal Student Loans? Or Paid Them Down?
Student loan forgiveness in this situation is complicated, especially if you made payments after March 2020.
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA
Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
