The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.

