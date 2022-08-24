ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn't complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for some borrowers. Republicans have said it's an unfair burden to taxpayers, and Democrats pointed out their relieved PPP loans. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said GOPers didn't complain about Trump's bankruptcies. It's...
POTUS
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#Loan Application#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
Essence

Biden Is Granting A 7th Extension For Student Loan Payments–Harmful Or Helpful At This Point?

The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.
POTUS
MarketRealist

Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNN

CNN

