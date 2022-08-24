ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

clowlee
3d ago

Well let me make a list. 1. I had an air intake vent that covered my entire wall in dark thick dust every week or so. This was brought to the attention of admin several times.Nothing was ever done. They gave me a dusting wand for the wall. 2. I had a sink in my room and the cabinet under the sink was covered in black mold which I sprayed 3 times a week with bleach as part of my morning routine. 3. The exhaust pipe that sat on top of the school for the heating system used to suck the exhaust back into the school and when that happened you could actually see the fumes. We had to evaluate that portion of the school on 7 occasions. After each instance most of us would come down with upper respiratory problems for about 2/3 weeks. Students with asthma were

Stephanie Bridge
3d ago

my roof leaks so they have plastic in the drop ceiling to catch it, it then funnels into a hose which comes through the drop ceiling to drip into one of my classroom sinks.

dan b
3d ago

need to go back to neighborhood schools and or homeschooling !! schools have gone to hell since busing, vouchers, !! affirmative action and political correctness hiring !!

Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
The Week

Texas school board removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints

As some Texas students return to their classrooms this fall, they may find their libraries a bit smaller than in years past. The Washington Post reported that earlier this week, a North Texas school official "sent an email telling principals and librarians to pull [a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary] off the shelves — along with 40 other books." The books were to be removed from the libraries and classrooms within the Keller Independent School District.
