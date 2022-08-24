Read full article on original website
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
Biden has COVID-19 symptoms again: How common is that with 'rebound' infections?
President Joe Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19, though his symptoms are improving as he goes through the phenomenon experts refer to as a Paxlovid rebound.
Source Confirms White House Dog Has Been Running Country During Biden’s COVID Isolation
A White House insider confirmed today that the Bidens’ German Shepherd Major has been running the country during the president’s COVID isolation period. Government insiders are already praising the dog for overseeing the most action-packed two-week period of the Biden presidency. “Major has been doing a fantastic job...
Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island
Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner
The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris.
Fauci responds to GOP lawmakers' promise to investigate him if they win House
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, says the promise made by Republican lawmakers to investigate him if they win the House in the midterm elections “doesn’t phase him” and played no role in his decision to leave public office.
Biden shuts down 2020 election heckler at campaign launch: ‘Ignorance knows no boundaries’
Joe Biden had sharp words for a heckler who interrupted a midterm fundraiser and rally in Maryland on Thursday night.Witnesses said a man interrupted the president’s speech at Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, yelling, “You stole the election!”The outburst prompted a rain of boos from the crowd, and the president said, “Let him go,” and “That’s OK,” before offering a comeback.“Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries, but we never gave up,” Mr Biden said to applause. “We never gave in, and we’re delivering for the American people.”The president’s remarks touted the Democrats’ legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and guns,...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
CNBC
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
Biden's 'bodyman' and close confidant to depart the White House
Inside President Joe Biden's tight-knit inner circle, few -- if any -- White House aides have spent more time by his side in the last three years than Stephen Goepfert. That will change at the end of this week.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm. According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June. The president...
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
Washington Examiner
House GOP launches investigation into Biden administration for COVID-19 school funds, learning loss
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are demanding that the Department of Education turn over all records related to learning loss during the pandemic and how schools spent $263 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds. The group of Republican lawmakers, led by Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC), made...
deseret.com
The White House is hit with another ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case — this time, it’s the first lady
There’s yet another high-profile rebound case of COVID-19, with first lady Jill Biden back in isolation after testing positive for the virus again. The White House announced Wednesday that Jill Biden had “a ‘rebound’ positivity’” after testing negative Tuesday. Her office said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” and that her close contacts have been notified.
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Trump's Surgeon General Calls Hateful Reaction to Fauci Retirement 'Scary'
Republicans and right-wing commentators have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following news that he will be leaving his position at the NIAID after 38 years.
CBS News
