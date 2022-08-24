ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Daily Mail

Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island

Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jill Biden
The Independent

Biden shuts down 2020 election heckler at campaign launch: ‘Ignorance knows no boundaries’

Joe Biden had sharp words for a heckler who interrupted a midterm fundraiser and rally in Maryland on Thursday night.Witnesses said a man interrupted the president’s speech at Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, yelling, “You stole the election!”The outburst prompted a rain of boos from the crowd, and the president said, “Let him go,” and “That’s OK,” before offering a comeback.“Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries, but we never gave up,” Mr Biden said to applause. “We never gave in, and we’re delivering for the American people.”The president’s remarks touted the Democrats’ legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and guns,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
deseret.com

The White House is hit with another ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case — this time, it’s the first lady

There’s yet another high-profile rebound case of COVID-19, with first lady Jill Biden back in isolation after testing positive for the virus again. The White House announced Wednesday that Jill Biden had “a ‘rebound’ positivity’” after testing negative Tuesday. Her office said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” and that her close contacts have been notified.
POTUS
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
