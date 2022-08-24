ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats praise student debt cancellation: 'Today is a day of joy and relief'

By Juliana Kaplan,Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ltVe_0hTlRZe000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCZ5k_0hTlRZe000
Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters from the back of a pickup truck outside the polling location.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

  • On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced $10,000 in student loan debt cancellation.
  • That cancellation is targeted at lower-income borrowers.
  • Democrats praised the move, and said that there is still more to be done to help borrowers.

President Joe Biden made it official on Wednesday: Some borrowers will see $10,000 in student-loan debt canceled.

The long-awaited announcement came after over a year of a repayment pause, with the Biden administration announcing one-time relief for lower-income and lower-earning borrowers and another extension of the payment pause .

Democrats were quick to praise the historic move. Many also reiterated calls from advocates to keep pushing for further relief, and ensure that borrowers who are eligible for forgiveness have adequate time to apply for and receive it.

"Today is a day of joy and relief because President Biden has canceled a big chunk of student debt for as many as 43 million Americans," Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in a statement.

Warren, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , had reportedly pulled a last-ditch effort to convince Biden to make relief even more expansive. Schumer and Warren also issued a joint statement saying that Biden's announcement was "a giant step forward."

"Make no mistake, the work — our work — will continue as we pursue every available path to address the student debt crisis, help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers, and keep our economy growing," Warren and Schumer said.

Senator Ed Markey, the other senator from Massachusetts, said in a statement that "tens of millions of Americans with student loan debt are breathing a sigh of relief" today.

"As our economy regains steam as we emerge from the darkest days of the COVID-19 crisis, canceling billions of dollars in student debt will have a positive effect that will reverberate throughout our economy," Markey said, adding that "we look ahead" to further steps to support families with debt and lower the cost of higher education.

"Finally, real relief is here," Senator Patty Murray of Washington said in a statement.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said that the announcement is "an important step forward in providing real financial help to a struggling middle class."

"But we have got to do more," Sanders said in a statement. "At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, education, from pre-school through graduate school, must be a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy few."

House Democrats were also quick to weigh in. Representative Ayanna Pressley, a leading Democrat from Massachusetts, said that, "for nearly two years, we have organized, mobilized, and advocated for President Biden to be bold and responsive to the movement that elected him by using his executive authority to cancel federal student loan debt."

"We urged the President to make good on his promise to cancel student debt and bring meaningful relief to our families in this moment of overlapping crises — and today he acted," Pressley said in a statement.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that the cancellation is a "massive step in the right direction," although it is "not as high as we called for." Jayapal also said that the caucus encourages the White House "to ensure that repayments do not begin until debt cancellation can reach the people who need it."

"Under President Biden, no one has had to make a payment on a federal student loan," Jayapal said. "If millions have to restart these payments before the forgiveness reaches them, it would only increase the anxiety and hardship Americans are feeling amid other rising costs."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn't complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for some borrowers. Republicans have said it's an unfair burden to taxpayers, and Democrats pointed out their relieved PPP loans. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said GOPers didn't complain about Trump's bankruptcies. It's...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Student Debt#Economy#Student Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Democratic#Ap Photo Steven Senne#Americans#Senate
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote

Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

590K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy