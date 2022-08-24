ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board, commission members sought by city of Scottsdale

Scottsdale Independent
The city of Scottsdale is seeking residents to fill several openings on its various board and commissions.

Scottsdale has various boards and commissions that serve many purposes like promoting diversity and inclusion; honoring veterans in the community; examining policies that keep Scottsdale Airport safe. Officials say, by serving on these boards and commissions help to make Scottsdale the great place it is.

Volunteers are needed for six boards and commissions, with openings available on the Airport Advisory Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building Advisory Board of Appeals, Human Relations Commission, Transportation Commission, and Veterans Advisory Commission.

Information about the functions of these boards and commissions, as well as the application can be found at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “Boards and Commissions.”

To be considered, interested applicants must submit an on-line application by Thursday, Sept. 8.

Submitted applications are valid for one year.

The City Council will review materials and nominate candidates from the applicant pool in September, with interviews and appointments scheduled to take place in October. All board and commission members are required to comply with the city’s Ethics Code and attend a training session before officially beginning their term.

