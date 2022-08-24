ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC's production cuts could push oil prices to $150 a barrel, energy analyst says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCelQ_0hTlROBF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6yRb_0hTlROBF00
A meeting of oil ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries, OPEC, in Algiers, Algeria.

AP/Sidali Djarboub

  • OPEC+ has floated a production cut. It could push prices as high as $150 a barrel, Paul Sankey said.
  • The cuts would worsen the energy supply shortage, which threatens many western nations as winter nears.
  • A revived Iran nuclear deal could boost supply, but that could take months to affect the market.

OPEC+ has floated a possible production cut amid high volatility and low liquidity in the oil market, but that could push oil prices to $150 a barrel, energy analyst Paul Sankey warned, worsening the global supply rut for energy.

"The global supply picture is a mess. The Saudis themselves are telling you: there's nothing left," Sankey said in an interview on CNBC , referring to the cartel's warning it may lower oil production soon.

That's likely because demand for oil is still high compared to what producers are able to supply, and the cartel feels the current price of oil – which hovers around $90 a barrel – isn't reflecting the true state of the market, Sankey said.

The news of a production cut came soon after OPEC+ missed its production targets in June and July , and only promised a small hike of 100,000 barrels per day in September, a sign the cartel is running out of capacity to bring more oil to the market.

"I think what that was there was frustration from the Saudis," Sankey said of the production cut announcement. "They feel that so much liquidity is out of the paper market, that the price you see on your screen does not reflect the physical market behind."

According to Sankey, global demand is still roaring at 100 million barrels a day, or 1,200 barrels every second.

But lowered output from OPEC+ has the potential to deliver a painful spike in prices, and worsen the current supply shortage in the energy market. Low supply is threatening to throw western nations into an energy crisis come winter – unless extra energy supplies can be secured, or countries can make serious cuts to consumption .

And the supply side of the equation isn't looking great. Sankey said there are only 10 or so other countries in the world that can offer an additional 100,000 barrels per day in supply.

The US, for starters, has already tapped its emergency reserves and is exporting an additional million barrels a day, which has only led to modest price decreases. WTI crude is down around 24% from its mid-summer highs, and Brent crude is only down by 20%.

"It's not working too well," Sankey said. "So yeah, it's very concerning."

A saving grace could be Iran, which has the potential to bump up its oil exports if the nuclear deal is revived. Sankey estimates that could bring another 60 million-70 million extra barrels of floating storage to the market, though some analysts believe a renewed deal would take months to kick into effect and start impacting the oil market .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

Related
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ap#Saudis#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy