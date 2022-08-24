Capitol Records 'Severed Ties' With AI Rapper Deemed Offensive
Capitol Records is offering up an apology after facing backlash, primarily on social media, for signing an AI rapper that was not only made to look like a Black male cyborg but also encompassed offensive stereotypes and used the n-word in music. The virtual artist called FN Meka, which was created in 2019 by Factory New, a virtual record label, and its co-founders Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, is described as a "robot rapper not accepted by this world." The bot, which is voiced by a human artist known as Kyle the Hooligan, has amassed more than 10 million TikTok followers and 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Earlier this month, Capitol Records announced the signing of the CGI act and debuted the song Florida Water featuring Gunna. Shortly after the signing, social media users uncovered offensive posts on its Instagram account that have since been deleted but had already circulated across various social platforms. One of those posts depicted the AI rapper in jail being assaulted by a police officer . Industry Blackout, a nonprofit organization made up of Black entertainment professionals, penned an open letter to the record label and said, in part, "We find fault in the lack of awareness in how offensive this caricature is. It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture." Shortly after, Capitol Records dropped the artist and released a statement of their own. "CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately," a Capitol Music Group spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter . "We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project." The FN Meka Instagram account has since been made private as well as the accounts of the creators of the robot rapper. But as technology and artificial intelligence become more prominent in our everyday lives, the existence of AI artists, across a number of disciplines, will only increase. According to the Global Tech Council , "AI-generated music is gaining traction in the industry as producers increasingly use music softwares and tools," and digital streaming platforms like Spotify are already utilizing the tech to boost a listener's experience. This, in turn, is a win for record labels like Capitol Records who use AI to boost profits by analyzing consumer popularity trends and ramping up production to meet demand.
