Capitol Records 'Severed Ties' With AI Rapper Deemed Offensive

In a new AP poll, 67% of Americans are in favor of Supreme Court term limits. After all, a supreme court justice is the ultimate referee of all U.S. law. And even if they’re in poor health or facing mental decline or just… older than most voters think they should be, they can just… keep… on… working. So here’s what we want to know – why did the founding fathers ever think it was ok to give judges lifetime tenure? Did this part of the American experiment have its desired outcome? And what would it take for term limits to actually be implemented for the first time in the court’s 232-year history?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO