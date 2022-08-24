ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
CLAUDE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Construction project flirts with budget, faces delays

Amarillo voters approved an $89 million bond referendum in the May 4, 2019 election. Amarillo College has put the money to use in a variety of construction projects and initiatives across campuses. Amarillo College students have noticed the results of the ongoing construction across AC campuses, which progressed over the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Possible thunderstorms for the weekend

Good Friday afternoon, everyone!  The nice summer weather continues with a partly sunny sky and light southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph.  Temperatures are responding, warming back into the 80’s and low 90’s.  Amarillo should top out near 87.  The 80’s and low 90’s look to be commonplace over the weekend, and on Monday.  The cooler low to […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

When Does Fall Start In Amarillo? Sooner Than You Think!

That little bit of cooler weather we had just made the Fall Fever set in. On August 21, 2022, we hit a weather record for the coolest high temperature. It was a glorious cool day. It was time to enjoy coffee on the patio wrapped in a blanket, and hoodies for the day wear, and it made us want Fall.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Fair weather for Friday night football

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - High school football is here and the weather will be pleasant for the start of the season. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s before games get going this evening. Temperatures around game time will start in the 80s but eventually cool into the 70s nearing the 10PM hour.
AMARILLO, TX

