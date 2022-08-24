Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
abc7amarillo.com
TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
Update: Yes, The Construction On Western Is Still A Nightmare
The construction woes never seem to end in Yellow City. While we all use the saying, "It will be so nice when it's finished," that doesn't help with today. I found myself having to take a trip down Western today. Yes, it's still a nightmare. 45th And Western Is Still...
1 Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Near Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
Official reports from the Amarillo Police state that their personnel were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Georgia and I-40 on Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
KFDA
‘We are taking over the routes’: Canyon ISD bus driver shortage impacting multiple routes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Districts like Canyon Independent School District are currently lacking school bus drivers, leaving multiple bus routes uncovered by full time drivers. Canyon ISD is needing 11 full time drivers minimum to cover all 46 routes, but the district is looking to hire around 16 drivers to...
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Business Recent Fire Causes Temporary Shut Down
One of the best places to visit in Amarillo is Sixth Street. They get a lot of visitors because of course it is part of Route 66. So why would you not visit? Plus when they have a lot of great shops and restaurants there is just a ton to do.
acranger.com
Construction project flirts with budget, faces delays
Amarillo voters approved an $89 million bond referendum in the May 4, 2019 election. Amarillo College has put the money to use in a variety of construction projects and initiatives across campuses. Amarillo College students have noticed the results of the ongoing construction across AC campuses, which progressed over the...
Suspect identified in fatal incident at I-40 and Georgia
Update: August 27, 7:30 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, officials have identified the driver involved in the fatal crash at I-40 and Georgia as Casey Curtis Howard, a 20-year-old man. Officials stated that Howard was arrested for Accident Involving Injury/Death and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Officials also […]
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things We Didn’t Know We Needed In Amarillo…Until Now
See, I'm a bit of a dreamer at times. I like to think about things that would make life easier, and better. Sure, I dream of winning the Powerball or something like that to make it all happen but that's just not realistic. However, there ARE some realistic ideas I've...
Possible thunderstorms for the weekend
Good Friday afternoon, everyone! The nice summer weather continues with a partly sunny sky and light southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures are responding, warming back into the 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 87. The 80’s and low 90’s look to be commonplace over the weekend, and on Monday. The cooler low to […]
When Does Fall Start In Amarillo? Sooner Than You Think!
That little bit of cooler weather we had just made the Fall Fever set in. On August 21, 2022, we hit a weather record for the coolest high temperature. It was a glorious cool day. It was time to enjoy coffee on the patio wrapped in a blanket, and hoodies for the day wear, and it made us want Fall.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
abc7amarillo.com
Fair weather for Friday night football
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - High school football is here and the weather will be pleasant for the start of the season. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s before games get going this evening. Temperatures around game time will start in the 80s but eventually cool into the 70s nearing the 10PM hour.
abc7amarillo.com
House Fire: Mom wakes up to fire in living room, gets her kids out safely
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo family got an early wake up call when their house caught on fire. The fire at 4721 Buffalo Trail started around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the mom woke up to smoke and flames in the living room. The couch...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
Comments / 2