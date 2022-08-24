ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Nature and the arts meet again in Park City

Wasatch Back communities attract outdoor enthusiasts as well as arts patrons, according to Jocelyn Scudder, who’s executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County. The Art on the Trails program returns Saturday, August 27, from 2-6 p.m. and blends those two categories. The event is...
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Park City, UT
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
KPCW

Park City Singers are looking for singers to join them

After a two-year pause, the Park City Singers are regrouping and looking for new singers to join them as they prepare for their 25th anniversary season. The Park City Singers last performed in December of 2019. While they had hoped to perform last year, an outbreak of a COVID-19 variant kept them from practicing and performing. But musical director Joe Demers says the singers are moving ahead with producing their annual holiday shows.
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
KPCW

Paved trails closing for maintenance around Park City

Portions of the paved Poison Creek Trail between Iron Horse Drive and 9th Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The trail along Holiday Ranch Loop Road from Jupiter View Drive to Little Kate Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Farm Trail from Pine Canyon...
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
Herald-Journal

Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
getnews.info

Dentist West Jordan Professional Team Offers Painless Beautiful Dentistry

Holt Dental Care offers all the factors that are important in choosing a new dentist. The dentist provides technology and customized plans for patients of all ages. Holt Dental Care is pleased to announce that the dentist offers the latest technology methods and treatment plans for patients. The dental practice provides beautiful smiles with pain-free techniques. The dentist West Jordan practice offers technology that includes diode lasers, digital x-rays, intraoral photography, as well as individualized patient treatment plans. Only the best dental materials, techniques, specialists, and laboratories are utilized in serving the patients and their families.
KPCW

Snyderville planning commission takes up Jeremy Ranch Elementary application Tuesday

At its meeting Tuesday the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will consider the Park City School District’s application to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the school district didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. The stop work order remained in effect as of Monday.
KPCW

Park City Elks Club honors first responders

The Park City Elks Lodge on Saturday celebrated the 20th year of its First Responders awards. The honors were given before a crowd of police officers, firefighters and EMTs gathered at the Miners Hospital in City Park. The honorees were applauded for their dedication to both team members and the...
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
KPCW

New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes

The inaugural fundraiser to support the Sisters in Sports Foundation is set for this Thursday. The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.
KPCW

KPCW

