cbs12.com
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
msn.com
BSO says a deputy received a purse with $1,600, and what he did with it was grand theft
A deputy who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 20 years has been suspended without pay after his Friday arrest on charges of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon. Online Broward County jail records say Michael Spencer, a 49-year-old South Miami-Dade resident, had...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police
A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
cbs12.com
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit
Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI
65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
cbs12.com
Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
tamaractalk.com
Caretaker Who Embezzled Seniors’ Money To Pay For Tamarac Home Sentenced to Prison
A Broward County caretaker who stole money from a senior couple to help buy a new house in Tamarac was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison Friday, prosecutors said. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, will also serve four years of supervised release for stealing nearly $300,000 from...
Click10.com
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
