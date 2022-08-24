ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Florida Highway Patrol#The Internal Affairs
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI

65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy