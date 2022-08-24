ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

What’s Good: Josh Jaqs, Juan & Maria’s, new boutique

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snTNv_0hTlNsVV00

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good , highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights QB1’s cereal, an iconic Rochester restaurant staying in the family, and a new boutique that helps online vendors get in-person.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista? We’d love to hear from you — reach out to dgross@wroctv.com

