St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Morris County Sheriff reminds everyone that schools are opening and drive safely
NEW JERSEY – As summer draws to a close and the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that school districts are opening and has provided several safe driving tips for residents. “Folks, let’s be cognizant that our kids are...
Millie’s House receives $15,000 Morris County small business grant
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Millie’s House, a popular Montville Township daycare, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Thursday from Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo and U.S Rep. Mikie Sherrill. “This is such a huge deal for us. For a small business, $15,000...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
Man charged after cursing at people, refusing to listen to police commands in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 55-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged earlier this month after allegedly cursing at people and then refusing to listen to police commands in Flemington Borough, police said. On August 11, at around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wawa for...
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Man sentenced to 20 years in state prison for drug, gun crimes in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been sentenced to 20 year in state prison for drug and gun crimes, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Ismael Lorenzo, Jr., 36, formerly of Victory Gardens was sentenced on August 25 before Judge Stephen J. Taylor...
Raritan Valley Community College’s Holocaust Institute to host exhibition featuring artwork by local students
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus located at 118 Lamington Road.
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 25, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
Sussex County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 19 to Friday, August 26 there were 85 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,796 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-141 and 0...
Never say never: At 51, Centenary University graduate earns degree and starts her dream job
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Horses were a mainstay in Patricia Rocheny’s formative years. Growing up in Jersey City, she loved visiting her father at the Meadowlands Racetrack, where he worked as a security guard. After her father’s death, when Rocheny was just 14, she found solace in riding and caring for horses.
Hit-and-run Jersey City councilwoman could face more serious charges: source
A special unit in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is taking a closer look at a Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run crash in July and may file more serious charges, a law enforcement source told The Jersey Journal. Embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who has defiantly rejected calls to step...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
