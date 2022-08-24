ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Millie’s House receives $15,000 Morris County small business grant

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Millie’s House, a popular Montville Township daycare, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Thursday from Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo and U.S Rep. Mikie Sherrill. “This is such a huge deal for us. For a small business, $15,000...
Montclair Local

Montclair warns of jury duty scam

If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 25, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
IRVINGTON, NJ

