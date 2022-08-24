The Chicago Bears offense will be one to watch in 2022. With Justin Fields taking full ownership of the quarterback position, fans will get the chance to see the future of the franchise in action throughout the course of a 17-game season. Not everyone is optimistic, however. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz made clear that he thinks the team will struggle in 2022. Via a column he wrote for The 33rd Team, Martz didn’t mince words when predicting an absolutely disastrous season for Fields and the Bears, likening the offense to that of the infamous 0-16 Detroit Lions team from 2008.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO