Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
ClutchPoints

Mike Martz sends Bears fans into a frenzy with winless Lions comparison

The Chicago Bears offense will be one to watch in 2022. With Justin Fields taking full ownership of the quarterback position, fans will get the chance to see the future of the franchise in action throughout the course of a 17-game season. Not everyone is optimistic, however. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz made clear that he thinks the team will struggle in 2022. Via a column he wrote for The 33rd Team, Martz didn’t mince words when predicting an absolutely disastrous season for Fields and the Bears, likening the offense to that of the infamous 0-16 Detroit Lions team from 2008.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Lions: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the 2022 NFL preseason. Pittsburgh wraps up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions. The big question for the Steelers is who will be the starting quarterback in the regular season and this is the game to decide it.
Yardbarker

5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

