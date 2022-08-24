Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Steelers vs Lions: Mitch Trubisky gets last shot to win starting QB job
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving quarterback Mitch Trubisky every opportunity to win the starting quarterback job. The battle for the starting quarterback has tightened up over the course of the preseason and Trubisky gets the start this week against the Detroit Lions to try and cement his position. According to...
NFL Preseason Odds: Lions vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
Week 3 of preseason play is finally among us, which means that we are one step closer to NFL regular season action! The Detroit Lions will wrap up their preseason slate as they make the trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. You know what time it is! Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, as our Lions-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Ex-Bears OC compares this year's offense to 2008 winless Lions
Plenty of speculation has surfaced this offseason about how good the Chicago Bears will be. Are they a middle-of-the-pack team? Will they be in contention for the first overall draft pick?. Former Bears offensive coordinator, Mike Martz, believes this team might go down as one of the worst teams in...
Mike Martz sends Bears fans into a frenzy with winless Lions comparison
The Chicago Bears offense will be one to watch in 2022. With Justin Fields taking full ownership of the quarterback position, fans will get the chance to see the future of the franchise in action throughout the course of a 17-game season. Not everyone is optimistic, however. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz made clear that he thinks the team will struggle in 2022. Via a column he wrote for The 33rd Team, Martz didn’t mince words when predicting an absolutely disastrous season for Fields and the Bears, likening the offense to that of the infamous 0-16 Detroit Lions team from 2008.
Steelers vs Lions: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the 2022 NFL preseason. Pittsburgh wraps up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions. The big question for the Steelers is who will be the starting quarterback in the regular season and this is the game to decide it.
5 Minnesota Vikings position battles to watch in preseason finale
The Minnesota Vikings are set to play their preseason finale on Saturday night, taking on the Denver Broncos at 8
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, August 28, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is the end of the road for some players trying to make the team. But, this is also a sign that the regular season is just weeks away. With the starters, except for Jared Goff, set to play a full half, this will be our first good look at a prepared Lions team before week one. What else are we looking for?
