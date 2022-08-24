ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Firefighters, tour bus driver hurt in collision in Southeast DC

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five fighters and a tour bus driver went to the hospital Wednesday after the tour bus and a fire truck collided.

Vito Maggiolo with DC Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 12 p.m. at Alabama and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast.

Maggiolo said the fire engine was heading to a fire with its lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

Although the five firefighters and the tour bus driver, who was the only person on the bus, went to the hospital for treatment, their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

DC News Now

DC News Now

