How a long, cold winter could dampen Western support for Ukraine

The 24th of August marks the day Ukraine’s Supreme Council voted to leave the Soviet Union in 1991, and this Independence Day will also mark six months since the beginning of Russia’s expanded invasion of the country. The conflict is far from over and its outcome is no clearer than at the outset of the war.

Both Russia and Ukraine have incurred heavy losses , with the former’s performance far worse than expected, and the latter’s — with extensive Western support — far greater than expected. The West’s support is proving critical for Kyiv’s sustained defense and potential future counter-offensives — and could well be the lynchpin for Ukraine’s long-term prospects.

As it stands, neither Russia nor Ukraine appears capable of achieving a decisive battlefield victory or of creating conditions favorable to Moscow or Kyiv to enter into negotiations at the moment. It would appear, then, that the most likely near-term outcome is that the war in Ukraine will stop, but it will not end. This is a key and important distinction. The ease with which “victory” and “win” are used in popular discussions obfuscates the fact that there is unlikely to be either outcome at an operational or strategic level, certainly not as long as Russia is willing to expend considerable blood and treasure to achieve its objectives and so long as Ukraine is unwilling to surrender its independence.

At an operational level, both Moscow and Kyiv appear to be driving towards a state of exhaustion. As the winter sets in, the expectation is that both sides will continue to fight, but will do so from a defensive position, seek to rearm and regroup, before looking to resume the conflict in the spring. Here, the most significant issue beyond Western supply and unity was, clearly, personnel. The need to take Ukrainian personnel off the front line, provide them rest and relaxation, train them and send them forward is a pressing issue for the United Kingdom and its trainers , and others. The West can provide all the aid in the world, but cannot create more Ukrainians.

At a political and more strategic level, Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to retract or recant his views that Ukraine is inextricably part of Russia. Ukraine, for its part, will not (nor should it) abandon its political and territorial independence. Russia’s unstoppable force meets Ukraine’s immovable object.

Maintaining European and allied unity in the face of existing conditions is becoming increasingly difficult due to multiple, interrelated factors. Each party appears to have a different definition of a satisfactory outcome. For the United States and the United Kingdom, it is whatever Kyiv defines for itself. For the Baltic States, which have long warned of Russia’s territorial ambitions, nothing less than a catastrophic defeat is acceptable (whatever that looks like in practice). France and Germany appear keen to resolve the situation swiftly and diplomatically and are more inclined to avoid a humiliating defeat for Putin and Russia.

This is even before the individual complexities and dynamics emerge. While it is far too early to tell how the winter will manifest itself in Europe, should it prove to be a cold and harsh season, the pressure to reengage Russian energy could become significant.

Germany as a function of its energy decoupling from Moscow has set itself on a course for an economic recession . Berlin’s willingness to incur and sustain such economic pain at a time when it was already skeptical of the West’s support of Ukraine may prove increasingly untenable. Italy’s September election could well be a bellwether for shifting tides within Europe. Turkey , for its part (and notwithstanding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent comments on Crimea ), is trying to present itself as a neutral party of sorts, pursuing a diplomatic solution and maintaining relations with Russia (possibly helping Moscow evade sanctions), while supplying Kyiv with arms. Within the United States, the forthcoming midterm elections could see a shift in political power within Congress, sweeping in Republican skeptics of support for Kyiv, and presaging a broader political shift ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Equally as important, if the conflict does indeed stop, but not end, how sustainable is Western unity? If the conflict adopts a similar appearance to that after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and Donbas, how willing will the West be to continue supplying arms and munitions? Maintaining this long-haul unity will prove difficult given the internal nation-state dynamics, but also the “frozen” nature of the conflict.

This is what some analysts suspect Putin hopes to achieve: dragging the conflict out as long as possible to create and exploit gaps in the West’s support for Ukraine. The longer the conflict drags on, the greater the political and economic cost, and the emergence of other more pressing issues, the greater the likelihood that Russia will achieve its aims (however it shifts to define them in the face of Ukrainian pressure), regardless of the cost. Indeed, Moscow recently ruled out the possibility of a peace deal to end the war.

If anything, these trends should spur greater conversations about the West’s objectives in supporting Ukraine and what an acceptable outcome may well be. This is not a question of “winning” or “victory” in Ukraine, but what a militarily achievable, politically acceptable outcome is for Kyiv and the West. An open-ended conflict will assuredly lead to the erosion of Western support for the war, especially as other pressures emerge. Managing expectations at a political level is a precursor to managing public expectations within the countries providing critical support to Ukraine.

This is even more important as the conflict continues beyond the 240-character attention span of most citizens (and politicians), beyond the six months fought thus far and well into 2023 and beyond. Indeed, if 2014 is anything to go by, will the West be willing to sustain support to Ukraine for the next eight or more years?

Joshua C. Huminski is the director of the Mike Rogers Center for Intelligence & Global Affairs at the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress. There he co-chairs the center’s program on strategic competition, with a specific focus on Russia and the Euro-Atlantic. He is also a book reviewer for the Diplomatic Courier and a fellow at George Mason University’s National Security Institute. He can be found on Twitter at @joshuachuminski.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.