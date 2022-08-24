‘Irreconcilable Differences': Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Troubled Rapper In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

MEGA

Tory Lanez ’ lawyer had enough and dropped the rapper in the middle of a lawsuit involving a Love & Hip Hop star, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 30-year-old pint-sized rapper ex-attorney Christopher E. Ells asked the court for permission to withdraw as counsel.

MEGA; @PRINCEHASSPOKEN/INSTAGRAM

In his motion, Ells said “irreconcilable differences have arisen between” him and Lanez “which cannot be resolved.” The attorney said he is “unable to effectively represent” the rapper.

He told the court it was in the best interest of both parties to let him leave. Recently, the judge presiding over the case signed off on the request.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Lanez was sued by Love & Hip Hop star Prince (real name: Christopher Harty) over two separate incidents.

In his lawsuit, he said on November 8, 2019, while inside LIV Nightclub , Tory “verbally antagonized” him and “attempted to engage [Prince] in a verbal confrontation.”

MEGA

Prince said Lanez then punched him in the face with a closed fist. The VH1 star said Tory’s security jumped in and continued assaulting him at Lanez’ direction. The reality star said he sustained multiple contusions and bruises to his body.

A year later , Prince said while inside a separate nightclub Lanez employee attacked him. “Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read.

MEGA

Prince’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged physical, psychological, and mental distress “from blunt force trauma” to his neck, chest, and back.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez has argued his actions were done in self-defense . In his motion to dismiss, he cited the law, “A person is justified in using or threatening to use force against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force.”

Lanez said both parties played a role in the fights. The case is ongoing. The rapper is also still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles for allegelly shooting Megan Thee Stallion . He has denied being responsible.