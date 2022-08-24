ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Irreconcilable Differences': Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Troubled Rapper In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmBnv_0hTlMxsv00
MEGA

Tory Lanez ’ lawyer had enough and dropped the rapper in the middle of a lawsuit involving a Love & Hip Hop star, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 30-year-old pint-sized rapper ex-attorney Christopher E. Ells asked the court for permission to withdraw as counsel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBIPx_0hTlMxsv00
MEGA; @PRINCEHASSPOKEN/INSTAGRAM

In his motion, Ells said “irreconcilable differences have arisen between” him and Lanez “which cannot be resolved.” The attorney said he is “unable to effectively represent” the rapper.

He told the court it was in the best interest of both parties to let him leave. Recently, the judge presiding over the case signed off on the request.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Lanez was sued by Love & Hip Hop star Prince (real name: Christopher Harty) over two separate incidents.

In his lawsuit, he said on November 8, 2019, while inside LIV Nightclub , Tory “verbally antagonized” him and “attempted to engage [Prince] in a verbal confrontation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUmkO_0hTlMxsv00
MEGA

Prince said Lanez then punched him in the face with a closed fist. The VH1 star said Tory’s security jumped in and continued assaulting him at Lanez’ direction. The reality star said he sustained multiple contusions and bruises to his body.

A year later , Prince said while inside a separate nightclub Lanez employee attacked him. “Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESX6P_0hTlMxsv00
MEGA

Prince’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged physical, psychological, and mental distress “from blunt force trauma” to his neck, chest, and back.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez has argued his actions were done in self-defense . In his motion to dismiss, he cited the law, “A person is justified in using or threatening to use force against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force.”

Lanez said both parties played a role in the fights. The case is ongoing. The rapper is also still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles for allegelly shooting Megan Thee Stallion . He has denied being responsible.

Comments / 8

wait to.applause
3d ago

“pint-sized rapper” 😂😅🤣 who wrote this 🤦🏽‍♀️😩

Reply(2)
34
Bambi Bristow
1d ago

A bunch of drama ppl like this take tha high fame And abuse it thinking they can get away with stuff

Reply
4
Related
HipHopWired

Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) “This is important because I feel like this is gonna […] The post Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face. Damn why Chrisean Rock do Blueface like that 💀 #chriseanrock #Blueface pic.twitter.com/xRGN6NqGQw — SKIIBIZ💧 (@skiibiz) August 22, 2022 According to […] The post Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
hotnewhiphop.com

Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Love Hip Hop#Rapper#Radaronline Com#Princehasspoken#Vh1
RadarOnline

Michael Jackson’s Estate Granted Injunction Against LaToya’s Ex-Fiancé, Court Order Pop Star’s Pajamas & Pill Bottles Not To Be Sold

Michael Jackson’s estate scored a huge victory in their fight with LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé, Jeffré Phillips, over the pop star’s property they claim was stolen from his home in the days after his death, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction against Phillips. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, the estate filed court documents in which they accused Phillips of making off with MJ’s memorabilia after staying at the singer’s home after his death. In court documents, the estate said they believed Phillips stole MJ’s...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Post Malone’s Ex-Girlfriend Fighting Her Lawyers Over $350k Settlement Paid By Rapper After Their Breakup

Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend has demanded her ex-lawyers’ lawsuit demanding she pay a percentage of a settlement she hashed out with the musician be thrown out of court, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post’s ex Ashlen Diaz showed up to court in the suit brought by the law firm Martorell Law APC.She denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demands the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She argued her actions caused no damage to the law firm. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend. The suit accused the defendants of breach...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘My Last Time In Cuffs’: Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Released From Jail Hours After Vicious Nightclub Fight

Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock has been released from jail hours after punching the rapper in the face inside a nightclub, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean were in Arizona for a club appearance when things turned dark. In videos, Blueface can be seen grabbing Chrisean by one of her braids which pulled her back violently. She proceeded to punch the rapper in the face.Hours after the arrest, Blueface took to Instagram Live to clear the air about the situation. He denied Chrisean fighting him had anything to do with her being taken into custody.The rapper said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

52K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy