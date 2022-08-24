ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 14

Patty J
3d ago

Just wrap this stain on Ohio up, it's been going on way to long. Hopefully they put a neatly tied now on it and send these thieves to Prison!!!

Reply(10)
10
Related
WOWK 13 News

Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate

( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial

On Aug. 17, with a 30-day deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for the legislature to draw a constitutionally compliant congressional districting map just two days away, House Speaker Bob Cupp sent a letter to “House Republican members” -- notably, not to all House members -- reassuring them that such a deadline was “a myth” with “zero basis in fact.”
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses

School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio gubernatorial candidates DeWine, Whaley attend forum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of November’s General Election, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, participated in a forum on Friday hosted by the Ohio Association of Regional Councils. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Jones
Person
Dan Conway
Person
Kenneth Parker
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Fbi Investigation#Federal Prosecutor#Firstenergy#Republican
wcbe.org

Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit

Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Investigation
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Advocates call on Ohio leaders to put $308M of federal relief funds into affordable housing

A coalition of homelessness and housing advocates are calling on state leaders to put $308 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds into affordable housing. Amy Riegel, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said the demand in the housing market is creating a domino effect that forces low-income people to pay for apartments they can’t afford or even go homeless.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy