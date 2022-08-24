Read full article on original website
Patty J
3d ago
Just wrap this stain on Ohio up, it's been going on way to long. Hopefully they put a neatly tied now on it and send these thieves to Prison!!!
Ohio Utility Regulators Freeze Investigations Into FirstEnergy Bribes
The move is meant to defer to the ongoing criminal cases
FirstEnergy official: Larry Householder, Sam Randazzo, ex-company executives conspired to break federal law
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former top state regulator Sam Randazzo, and two now-fired FirstEnergy executives appear to be the people who conspired with FirstEnergy to commit honest services wire fraud, a FirstEnergy official said in a sworn deposition as part of a civil lawsuit. That goes...
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate
( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial
On Aug. 17, with a 30-day deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for the legislature to draw a constitutionally compliant congressional districting map just two days away, House Speaker Bob Cupp sent a letter to “House Republican members” -- notably, not to all House members -- reassuring them that such a deadline was “a myth” with “zero basis in fact.”
Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses
School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 1,500 restrictions are placed on people with convictions in Ohio, according to a study from the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction. Even after people with records finish their sentences and pay restitution, court costs and fines, the conviction still lingers with them as...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio gubernatorial candidates DeWine, Whaley attend forum in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of November’s General Election, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, participated in a forum on Friday hosted by the Ohio Association of Regional Councils. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor...
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
cleveland19.com
NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
msn.com
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
wcbe.org
Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit
Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
Lowering energy bills: NOPEC temporarily moving 550,000 customers to utility defaults
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC, the default electricity supplier for much of Northeast Ohio, is temporarily moving nearly all of its more than 500,000 customers to their utility’s default choice so customers can save money on their monthly bills. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, a nonprofit energy aggregator...
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Are Ohio Democrats running away from Joe Biden as they seek re-election? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Democrats are trying to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden, as well as other national Democrats, as they campaign. We’re talking about the strategy and how it could fare in November on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
wksu.org
Advocates call on Ohio leaders to put $308M of federal relief funds into affordable housing
A coalition of homelessness and housing advocates are calling on state leaders to put $308 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds into affordable housing. Amy Riegel, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said the demand in the housing market is creating a domino effect that forces low-income people to pay for apartments they can’t afford or even go homeless.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
