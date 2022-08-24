Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
EW.com
Moana comes to life in first-look photos from Disney World's new water attraction
The tides of Disney creativity are bringing the world of Moana to life at Disney World's Epcot theme park. The House of Mouse just unveiled a new, intimate preview of what guests can expect when the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction debuts in the near future. Disney...
CNBC
There are a bunch of hidden menus on your iPhone. Here’s how to use them
If you haven’t used an iPhone before, or are relatively new to it, you may not know some of the gestures that can reveal some hidden menus. You can search your whole iPhone, switch between apps, access widgets or quickly access shortcuts to things like your flashlight or Wi-Fi controls.
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
Digital Trends
How to make your Mac private and secure
Mac OS is an inherently secure and private operating system, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to ensure that it's as safe and private as possible. Here's how to make your Mac private and secure in a few different ways. Lock down administrator accounts. MacOS allows multiple...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#435)
Trying to solve Wordle #435 for August 28, 2022, and need some help?. If you’ve hit a slump and damaged your Wordle win streak, today’s Wordle might help you repair it. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer. Before you take a look...
The Daily South
Krispy Kreme Launching Artemis Moon Doughnut For One Day Only
If you already think Krispy Kreme doughnuts are out of this world, wait until you get a glimpse of this one. Krispy Kreme is unveiling the Artemis Moon Doughnut, a special-edition doughnut that will be available on Monday, August 29—and only on Monday, August 29. The extremely limited edition treat is being released in celebration of NASA's Artemis I mission.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
Digital Trends
DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?
The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today
With folks becoming much more health conscience in the last few years, air fryers have become a lot more common, and while they aren’t going to produce the same results as a deep fryer, they manage to come close. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get one, as there are some surprise air fryer deals at Best Buy happening right now, so it’s a perfect time to pick up an air fryer if you’ve been waiting for one.
Digital Trends
Eufy floodlight surveillance cameras are $100 off today
There are a lot of options if you want to make sure that your family is always safe at home, including investing in security camera deals and Ring video doorbell deals. You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget further if you take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam, which slashes the surveillance camera’s price by half to $100 from its original price of $200. Act fast if you want to avail the offer, because you’ve only got several hours before it ends.
The Verge
My iPhone is calling to me with a different voice
Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 update brings with it a lot of new features — things like the ability to customize your Lock Screen, edit iMessages, or copy written text from a video. But Apple’s also made an under-the-radar change to some of the iPhone’s sounds, which some of us here at The Verge noticed while using the betas.
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 12 quests and how to complete them
It’s time once again for a new set of Fortnite quests. For Season 3, week 12, Epic Games has given us a run-of-the-mill batch of quests, many of which are variations on challenges we’ve seen before. Some are related to combat, others are location specific, and a couple are tied to seasonal features.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy S22
In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people interested in foldable technology. It utilizes its folding screen to create a more compact device, reminiscent of classic flip phones, and is almost half the price of its big brother, the Z Fold 4. However, before flipping for the Flip 4, it’s worth taking a look at how it stacks up to Samsung’s more mainstream mobile phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22. After all, why pay more for the Z Flip 4 if you can get as good an experience out of the Galaxy S22? We took a look at the two phones to see how they stack up.
CNBC
Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now
It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
Digital Trends
Pro-Ject E1 review: a big-sounding entry-level turntable that’ll grow on you
“The Pro-Ject E1 Phono is an upgradable, entry-level turntable with big, clear sound that will grow on you.”. When it comes to turntables, Pro-Ject Audio has been responsible for some of the biggest hits in the industry, such as its hugely popular Debut lineup that’s still killing it to this day. To be sure, the Austrian company makes some serious audiophile decks that cost as much as a decent used car, but where Pro-Ject excels is on the affordable end of the spectrum, making quality turntables accessible to anyone looking to start digging into vinyl — and if you’re here, that likely means you.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is great, but the S Pen would make it amazing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches around. Until 2021, Samsung’s smartwatches ran on a custom operating system called Tizen. But with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the company announced a major revamp to its operating system for smartwatches. Contents. It rebuilt the...
