Effective: 2022-08-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dunn; Pierce; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pierce, Dunn and southeastern St. Croix Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elmwood, or 15 miles west of Menomonie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Knapp around 1025 PM CDT. Menomonie around 1030 PM CDT. Boyceville around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wheeler. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 23 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO