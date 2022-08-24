Read full article on original website
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
Ninth annual ‘Celebrate Fate’ event offers food, fun, fireworks, and family
FATE, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) The City of Fate’s annual community celebration, Celebrate Fate, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (adjacent to Robert Smith Family Park, 1220 CD Boren Parkway). This year, Celebrate Fate will feature the...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: new Medical City McKinney CFO and more
Renee Sturgeon has been named chief financial officer at Medical City McKinney, starting Sept. 19. Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Downtown Garland Coming and Going
Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more
As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
advocatemag.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting of artist injured on Santa Fe Trail
Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting of an artist from Oak Cliff on the Santa Fe Trail, Fox reports. Antonio “Tony” Lechuga was jogging on the trail, which is near his East Dallas home, on the evening of July 15 when he was shot twice. He slowed down near Old East Dallas Work Yard.
This Dallas wine spot offers ‘wine on tap’ with 60 taps to choose from
Not only does having wine on tap help the quality of their wine, but Sixty Vines saves 26 bottles of wine per keg that don't go back to the environment.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity
Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
fox4news.com
'Corsicana' film tells the story of a former slave who becomes U.S. Marshal
The new movie Corsicana is a western set in the oil-rich North Texas town that bears the same name. Good Day talked to Isaiah Washington, who plays the role of Bass Reeves. He was a real former slave who became a U.S. Marshal and inspired the Lone Ranger TV and radio shows.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
