Heath, TX

thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
Blue Ribbon News

State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business hits: new Medical City McKinney CFO and more

Renee Sturgeon has been named chief financial officer at Medical City McKinney, starting Sept. 19. Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.
MCKINNEY, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Heath, TX
City
Spring, TX
Heath, TX
Government
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
GARLAND, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more

As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
MESQUITE, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

2 arrested in connection to shooting of artist injured on Santa Fe Trail

Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting of an artist from Oak Cliff on the Santa Fe Trail, Fox reports. Antonio “Tony” Lechuga was jogging on the trail, which is near his East Dallas home, on the evening of July 15 when he was shot twice. He slowed down near Old East Dallas Work Yard.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity

Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant

As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
DALLAS, TX
