KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
20-22-26-27-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,220,000
Lucky For Life
23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Pick 3 Midday
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
Daily Pick 3
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
Super Kansas Cash
05-10-21-28-32, Cash Ball: 2
(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 2-25, White Balls: 1-04
(Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Powerball
06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000
Comments / 0