Kansas State

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

20-22-26-27-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,220,000

Lucky For Life

23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Daily Pick 3

9-6-2

(nine, six, two)

Super Kansas Cash

05-10-21-28-32, Cash Ball: 2

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-25, White Balls: 1-04

(Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: one, four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Powerball

06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000

