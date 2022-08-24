ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

UH professor develops process to extract lithium from shale oil wastewater

HOUSTON - As a growing number of electric vehicles hit the road, the challenge of building all those batteries is dependent on resources from far-flung parts of the world. The essential component of rechargeable batteries, from cars to phones, is lithium. Much of the metal comes from South America and Australia, while China dominates the worldwide supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Now, a University of Houston researcher is at the forefront of finding some of those supplies from an unlikely source.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area

HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Wildfire leads to arson arrest

TRINITY — A resident of The Woodlands faces felony arson charges for a fire that damaged structures on Brown Lane near Westwood Shores on Aug. 16. Jerome Bernard Toenjes, 67, is facing a charge of arson of a building recklessly damaging a building belonging to another. Sheriff Woody Wallace...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

