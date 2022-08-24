Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday that JIN CHEN LIANG, age 62, of Corona, California, was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government in a hearing on August 16, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Liang was sentenced to five years’ probation, with the first six months under home confinement, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS. The United States recommended a sentence of 30 months’ incarceration.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO