Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

3-1-1, WB: 7

(three, one, one; WB: seven)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (five, nine, nineteen, thirty-four, fifty-one; Star Ball: two; ASB: two) (eight, six, nine, eight) (two, eighteen, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three) Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000. Roadrunner Cash. 04-10-16-18-19 (four, ten, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen) Estimated jackpot: $45,000.
i95 ROCK

Where Can You Get Sports Cards Graded In-Person in Connecticut?

Sports card collecting used to be a lot simpler in the 70's and 80's, the terms Gem Mint 10, PSA, and Beckett weren't in our vocabulary. Now in 2022, graded sports cards are all that matters. You may have a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan, or a 61 Topps Mickey Mantle, but the true value is based on their condition, like everything else. You have to have your sports cards inspected and graded by a professional. There's my problem, where?
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August

Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
The Associated Press

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto hadn’t allowed a run in the entire Little League World Series. But in the fourth inning of a Little League World Series semifinal Saturday, a run was in and there was a baserunner on second with just one out. Cohen wasn’t worried. He struck out the next two batters and Hawaii was cruising again, on its way to a 5-1 win over Tennessee and a spot Sunday in the LLWS championship. “I didn’t feel any pressure because I knew I had a great defense behind me,” Cohen said. “Even if I didn’t, I knew someone was going to pick me up.” Cohen finished with seven strikeouts and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach, making Hawaii the winners of U.S. bracket. The Honolulu team will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday.
NBC Connecticut

$20,000 Winning Mega Million Tickets Sold in Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night won $20,000. The winning numbers Tuesday night were 3-5-47-48-67 and the Mega Ball was 7. The winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Mega ball and had the Megaplier, which was X2. The next Mega Millions...
Bristol Press

$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed

BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
Sports Radio 940

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
The Associated Press

Hawaii, Curacao take different routes to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii will play Curacao on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship following each team winning its bracket Saturday. Because of the coronavirus, it will be the first title matchup with an international team since 2019, which also featured Curacao. Here’s a look at the teams. HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hawaii has yet to lose a game in the expanded, 20-team tournament, entering Sunday with a 5-0 record. None of the games have been close.
WTNH

Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
NBC Connecticut

Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut

Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties. In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning was issued.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

