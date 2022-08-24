ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, PA

PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard.

According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.

The suspect is described as a white man 6’0, 230 lbs with a reddish-colored beard. The suspected vehicle is a dark blue Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

State police say the suspect was attempting to steal catalytic converters when the security guard was shot.

Master Trooper David Beohm told Eyewitness News that the suspect could be anywhere in the state of PA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Unit, PSP Reading (610) 378-4011.

