As Tom Lee Park's renovation reaches halfway point, park managers are calling for event producers and food/beverage vendors

City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday the City of Memphis would not intervene in the dispute between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. In a statement sent to ABC24, Mayor Strickland said, “Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and...
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
Museum in Memphis collects historical music items
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has a number of hidden gems, and one of those places is Center for Southern Folklore, located on Main Street. Their mission is to celebrate the arts, music, and heritage of the South from the cultural crossroads of Memphis. The museum is a large archive...
Exhibit at Metal Museum reimagines Indigenous royalty of the Ts'msyen culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morgan Asoyuf currently has an exhibit at the Metal Museum, titled, Tributaries: Royal Portraits. She is from the Ts'msyen Eagle Clan along the Ksyeen River in British Columbia, Canada. Asoyuf's work includes various pieces of jewelry, masks, crowns, and mantles of responsibility (the belief that the...
Shelby County housing market trends greatly improving as of late
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's promising signs the Memphis area housing crunch is easing up lately, compared to this spring and early summer. We've been telling you for months about strains in the market that kept homeownership out of reach for many and offered solutions. Now, with more homes available,...
Inches Taco Shop in Memphis offers guests authentic Guanajuato food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened July 16th of this year in Harbor Town. Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose had the idea of opening the restaurant, and Jeffrey is in real estate, so they thought it would be a good partnership.
Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden set for October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the annual Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden. It features trees, shrubs, perennials and favorites like mums and pansies.
Owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments have 4 months to make improvements or be shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven were back in court Thursday amid ongoing legal troubles. The owners now have a timeline of when they must make improvements and repairs or be shut down. The property owners have 120 days to solve their issues or...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
Opinion | All MLGW customers should benefit from whatever decision MGLW makes about TVA | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest public policy decisions in decades for Memphis and Shelby County is just around the corner. It’s the decision by Memphis Light Gas and Water Division whether to stop buying electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The issue has been debated back...
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
How MATA plans to spend nearly $140 million in federal grants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), is getting a big chunk of money from the federal government. MATA has received four grants from the Department of Transportation, totaling $139.8 million, which MATA said is the largest federal investments it has received in its 47-year history. MATA...
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Acquires Memphis Community
The 312-unit property was purchased through a joint venture with DRA Advisors. Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors, has acquired the 312-unit Appling Lakes multifamily community, in Memphis, Tenn. The seller was Cohen-Esrey, according to Yardi Matrix data. Fogelman will be managing the property and is planning to renovate its interiors, clubhouse and amenity areas.
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
Drivers, be prepared for lane closures on I-40 bridge in September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers be aware: the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis will have lane closures for about four weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, due to inspections. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the work will require alternating single outside lane closures...
localmemphis.com
RV catches fire at gas pump on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An RV caught fire at a gas pump in the 1400 block of Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Fire Department. The department said as of 6:05 p.m., northbound lanes are blocked on Getwell Road. The fire is under control and no one was injured, the...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
