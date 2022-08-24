CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
08-11-25-27-31
(eight, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Lucky For Life
23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Play3 Day
3-1-1, WB: 7
(three, one, one; WB: seven)
Play3 Night
2-1-1, WB: 8
(two, one, one; WB: eight)
Play4 Day
2-6-0-5, WB: 3
(two, six, zero, five; WB: three)
Play4 Night
8-8-5-5, WB: 5
(eight, eight, five, five; WB: five)
Powerball
06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000
