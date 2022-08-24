Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report August 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
Riley Co. PD warns of recent overdoses, presumably due to fake pills
The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD says they've responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles, one of them occurring at Manhattan High School, during school hours.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman arrested for child endangerment
A Manhattan woman is jailed on charges she endangered the lives of children on two separate occasions. Riley County Police say 26-year-old Maria Bryan was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child in connection to a March 22 incident where she allegedly caused bodily harm to and placed a 2-year-old female victim in a situation where the child’s well-being was endangered. She’s also charged in a June 5 incident where she placed the same child victim and a now 7-year-old male in an additional situation where their well-being was endangered.
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
1350kman.com
Riley County COVID Update: 8/24/22
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 87 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Riley County between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19. The incidence rate is 117.2, putting Riley County back into the HIGH incidence category, one week after the county had dipped into the substantial category for the first time in almost two months. Ascension Via Christi was said to be caring for two COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday, including a patient in the ICU on a ventilator.
Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground
KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
Riley Co. returns to 'High' incidence rate of COVID-19 cases
Riley County has an additional 87 new COVID-19 cases recorded between August 13th through the 19th, by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Riley County is now in the HIGH COVID-19 incidence category, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, at 117.2. This total does not include those who use at-home tests.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
