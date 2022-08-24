A Manhattan woman is jailed on charges she endangered the lives of children on two separate occasions. Riley County Police say 26-year-old Maria Bryan was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child in connection to a March 22 incident where she allegedly caused bodily harm to and placed a 2-year-old female victim in a situation where the child’s well-being was endangered. She’s also charged in a June 5 incident where she placed the same child victim and a now 7-year-old male in an additional situation where their well-being was endangered.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO