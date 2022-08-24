Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Calling all freaks of the industry.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
10 Wonderful Ways to Spend Sunday in Tampa and Beyond
The fun and excitement of Friday and Saturday have passed, but you still don’t have to go back to work until Monday. You’ve got a whole Sunday in Tampa ahead of you. We’re here to help you make the most of the last day of your weekend. Stave off the Sunday scaries with our ample suggestions for how to spend your next Sunday in Tampa.
suncoastnews.com
Outlet mall event to feature island vibes, fresh seafood, Jimmy Buffet tribute band
LUTZ - There’s plenty of fun to be had under the sun, and Florida Penguin Productions and North Tampa Bay Chamber is bringing an exciting new event that will highlight a taste of the sea. The first annual Rum & Seafood Festival is scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 27,...
RELATED PEOPLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday
Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
Looking for a forever friend? SPCA Tampa Bay to host Clear the Shelter event
LARGO, Fla. — For anyone searching for a furry friend to call their own — you're in luck!. SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday. All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27 which is marked down to match the date of the event.
Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay
Calling all spooky sisters and ghoulish guys, Halloween is on the rise! With so many things to do this Halloween season in Tampa, it’s ghoulishly good to plan early. We’re bringing you the Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay. Bring your special someone or bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haunted tours return to Pirate Water Taxi in October
TAMPA, Fla. — This spooky season, Pirate Water Taxi is welcoming back its haunted tours through the month of October. The fleet of pirate-themed water taxi vessels took a year off during the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to offer a ride through downtown Tampa covering ghostly tales and a deeper look into Tampa's eerie past.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information. Midnite Madness. DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks &...
MacKenzie Scott gives $44M to foster care non-profit, includes Tampa Bay Friends of the Children
A Tampa children's mentorship program received part of a big multimillion donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th
The City of Clearwater, in partnership with KnowBe4, is sponsoring a monthly food truck event where the public can enjoy a great lunch, listen to music, play games and meet new people. On Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., join in on the fun for Food Truck Thursdays in Station Square Park, […] The post Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
