Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

10 Wonderful Ways to Spend Sunday in Tampa and Beyond

The fun and excitement of Friday and Saturday have passed, but you still don’t have to go back to work until Monday. You’ve got a whole Sunday in Tampa ahead of you. We’re here to help you make the most of the last day of your weekend. Stave off the Sunday scaries with our ample suggestions for how to spend your next Sunday in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday

Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Haunted tours return to Pirate Water Taxi in October

TAMPA, Fla. — This spooky season, Pirate Water Taxi is welcoming back its haunted tours through the month of October. The fleet of pirate-themed water taxi vessels took a year off during the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to offer a ride through downtown Tampa covering ghostly tales and a deeper look into Tampa's eerie past.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information. Midnite Madness. DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks &...
SEMINOLE, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th

The City of Clearwater, in partnership with KnowBe4, is sponsoring a monthly food truck event where the public can enjoy a great lunch, listen to music, play games and meet new people. On Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., join in on the fun for Food Truck Thursdays in Station Square Park, […] The post Food Truck Thursdays in Downtown Clearwater Launches August 25th first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL

