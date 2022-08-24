ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hTlJFNg00

A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders had shot at a Cass County sheriff's deputy during a pursuit a few days previously.

Deputies investigating that shooting followed Saunders to a Walmart on Tuesday and asked Blue Springs officers for backup as he left the store.

Saunders ran from the officers and allegedly fired at them, Muenz said. He was shot by two officers about a block away from the store. Muenz said he didn't know how many times Saunders fired at the officers.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured. The other person with Saunders was taken into custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Saunders
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

804K+
Followers
173K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy