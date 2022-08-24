The Miners came off a win against Sierra last Thursday while the Hawks were coming off a loss to Porterville. The Miners were crisp in warmups as they rotated through combinations and they carried that energy into the game. The Hawks brought hustle though and kept up with the Miners in points. It was only after losing their second set that they also lost their stamina. That opened the door for the Miners to rack up the points in the fourth set and secure an overall win.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO