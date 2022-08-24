ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

2022 Position Spotlight: Specialists

You didn't think that we forgot about the specialists, did you?. John Baxtor returns to Fresno State as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He is known for producing extremely productive special teams units and also for working with tight ends for nearly half of his coaching career.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs sweep The Citadel to close play at COFC Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fresno State volleyball team closed out the College of Charleston Classic on Saturday morning sweeping The Citadel at TD Arena. Behind 13 kills from Ella Rud, Fresno State (1-2) took the sweep over the Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 to complete their first victory of 2022. How...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Haener up for Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announced the 2022 class of Golden Arm Award candidates. Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was one of 76 quarterbacks from around the nation added to the preseason watch list, the largest selections of quarterbacks in the history of the award.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs fight tough on opening day

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fresno State volleyball team got the 2022 campaign underway on Friday at the College of Charleston Classic dropping a pair of hard-fought battles at TD Arena. The day got started with a tough five-set loss to the host Cougars, 25-23, 25-22, 13-25, 20-25, 8-15 and the...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop 2-1 result to Beavers in home opener

FRESNO, Calif. – Despite facing a 2-0 deficit in the opening 20 minutes, Fresno State, driven by the energy from its crowd in its first home game since last October, made noticeable adjustments at halftime but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Oregon State Thursday night at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. It is the second loss for the Bulldogs against a Pac-12 opponent in the last week.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Miners clip the Hawks wings

The Miners came off a win against Sierra last Thursday while the Hawks were coming off a loss to Porterville. The Miners were crisp in warmups as they rotated through combinations and they carried that energy into the game. The Hawks brought hustle though and kept up with the Miners in points. It was only after losing their second set that they also lost their stamina. That opened the door for the Miners to rack up the points in the fourth set and secure an overall win.
VISALIA, CA
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Derek Carr
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program

The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

99 Craft Pizza Brings Detroit Style Pizza to Fresno

Anyone besides me finding themselves recently obsessed with the flavor combination that is hot honey and pepperoni on a pizza? This newfound love has led me to try pizzas from a variety of restaurants both local and out of the area, including 99 Craft Pizza – a brand new, locally owned pizzeria in northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
#Senior Bowl#All Star Games#Athlon Sports#American Football#College Football#Seniorbowl Com#Fresno State#The Maxwell Award
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
pugetsound.media

Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno

“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
SELMA, CA

