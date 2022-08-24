ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Suspect arrested in Oklahoma after body of missing man found in Birmingham house fire

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office has announced that the body discovered in a Birmingham house fire earlier this month is that of a man who was previously reported missing.

Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot

Nathan Gemeinhart , 42, was declared missing on Aug. 8 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A day later, authorities responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue . Once the flames were extinguished, a body was discovered and later determined to be Gemeinhart.

Mugshot of Youit De Witt Jones. (BPD)

Gemeinhart’s death was initially ruled as unclassified by the Birmingham Police Department but later that day, a suspect was named in 35-year-old Youit De Witt Jones . BPD requested the help from the public to be on the lookout for Jones as he presumably was attempting to flee the state.

Jones was later arrested in Carter County, Oklahoma on unrelated charges, but has now been charged with capital murder as well as arson in Gemeinhart’s death. He is expected to be extradited back to Jefferson County, where he will be held without bond.

No other information has been released at this time.

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Search underway for missing 13-year-old last seen Monday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Rosalena Gutierrez, 13 was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. If you know of her whereabouts, contact Detective DeVine at 256-549-4653. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
GADSDEN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama mom saves 1 child, but two others die in home fire

A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
