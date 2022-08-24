In Mel Tucker’s second season, the Michigan State Spartans had one of the top breakthrough campaigns of 2021, as they leaped to 11 wins, the program’s most victories since 2015, the peak of the Mark Dantonio days. Much love has come Tucker’s way (earned) and a big-fat contract $95 million contract extension (TBD). It appears he has the program headed in the right direction, but they have as many question marks as answers going into the 2022 season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO