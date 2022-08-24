Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, makes Michigan State basketball roster
Barry Sanders' son is on the Michigan State basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Nick Sanders, who played at Birmingham Detroit Country Day, is a freshman walk-on for coach Tom Izzo's Spartans. Sanders, who will wear his father's number 20 in green and white, is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard from Franklin. ...
ESPN
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State Spartans men's basketball as walk-on
Nicholas Sanders, son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, is joining the Michigan State men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on. The Spartans on Friday released their 2022-23 men's basketball roster, which shows Sanders wearing No. 20 -- the same number his father donned during his legendary career with the Detroit Lions.
SportsGrid
What Are Michigan State’s Big Ten Odds? Season Win Total Preview & Pick
In Mel Tucker’s second season, the Michigan State Spartans had one of the top breakthrough campaigns of 2021, as they leaped to 11 wins, the program’s most victories since 2015, the peak of the Mark Dantonio days. Much love has come Tucker’s way (earned) and a big-fat contract $95 million contract extension (TBD). It appears he has the program headed in the right direction, but they have as many question marks as answers going into the 2022 season.
Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'
Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
MLive.com
Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe
The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
WILX-TV
Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvbam.com
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
dbusiness.com
Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research
Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for Lt. Governor to run alongside Dixon
State republicans selected Rep. Shane Hernandez as the party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor to run alongside gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big portions await at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Many great restaurants have been in the building David Hernandez now has, and he’s ready to continue that legacy. The building at 2241 Brooklyn Road was home to Giglio’s Italian Restaurant until 2015, and then was taken over by Casa Rodriguez in 2019. Now, Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina #2 is at home in the spot..
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1