Cape Gazette
Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover
The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
Cape Gazette
Jack Bucchioni listens and acts
During these days of COVID-19 and computers, I struggle to have people hear me as they stare but not hear. Jack Bucchioni is different, as he will actively listen and discuss any concern or suggestion. He will research land development, wage laws, women’s rights, transportation and much more. Jack...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum registration due Aug. 29
HealTree will present Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Preregistration is required by Monday, Aug. 29, at healtree.co. Drummaking is...
Cape Gazette
Paul Kares adds a second Bad River performance Sept. 7
Paul Cullen recently announced a second date for Bad River, which will perform the music of Bad Company and Little River Band, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The Wednesday, Sept. 7 show benefits Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The Sept. 8 concert is sold out.
WMDT.com
‘Golden Voice’ competition searching for next local singing sensation
SALISBURY, Md.- Watch out American Idol, as one local non-profit is searching for Salisbury’s next singing sensation with the Golden Voice competition. SAJ Global Inc. started the competition back in 2019, but due to COVID-19 it was put on hold. Now, it’s back for it’s second season with singers...
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown memorial an insult to millions of Americans
I read with interest the recent letter to the editor from the Georgetown Historical Society Board of Directors in defense of flying the Confederate battle flag on the society’s grounds. The society and its members are, of course, free to believe the fairy tale of the Lost Cause. I would note, however, that the society’s professed reverence for people such as William Henry Harrison Ross (a wealthy slaveholder who fled Delaware and rode out the Civil War in England) would be laughable but for its sad disregard of historical fact.
Cape Gazette
Groups condemn Confederate flag at museum
Two organizations have gone on record condemning the Confederate memorial, which includes a Confederate flag, at the Georgetown Historical Society's Marvel Carriage Museum. The society has come under fire for refusing to remove the flag. The flag and memorial were unveiled March 12, 2007, by the Delaware Grays, Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp 2068 based in Seaford, following an agreement reached with the historical society.
Cape Gazette
Spiritual center celebrates eight years in Sussex
Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware, also known as Unity of Rehoboth Beach, recently celebrated eight years as a spiritual community in Sussex County. Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware is the only ministry associated with Unity Worldwide Ministries in Delaware. We have been very proud to be a part...
Cape Gazette
Addictive Tacos cuts ribbon in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach Main Street recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Addictive Tacos at 33A Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For details on the business, go to addictivetacos.com. Addictive Tacos ribbon-cutting attendees shown are (l-r) Jerry Filbin, Terry Kistler, Cindy Lovett, owner and chef Andrea Neal, Jill Dunham and Richard Byrne.
Cape Gazette
Debbie Reed Team ranks No. 34 among U.S. RE/MAX groups
The Debbie Reed Team of RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth ranked 34th overall in the U.S. for residential sales for the year to date. This well-respected group of professionals has extensive experience in all areas of real estate sales, including starter, retirement, vacation and luxury home sales, as well as investment and commercial properties throughout the Southern Delaware coast.
Cape Gazette
Local family to continue 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Whitford family invites the public to their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Service set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at 17181 Minos Conaway Road, Lewes, where the family has built a 9/11 memorial. In attendance will be guest speakers, FDNY members and Delaware State Police bagpipers. The memorial and...
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
oceancity.com
Berlin Small Town Throw Down Country Music Festival
C’mon down to Berlin for a free country music concert sponsored by The Atlantic Hotel & Fagers Island!. Featuring RED DIRT REVOLUTION with special guest Lauren Calve. Outdoor hotel bar & Burley Oak beer truck sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Park at Stephen Decatur Park (right off...
Cape Gazette
Happy National Dog Day 2022!!
The Long & Foster team of local Agents wish all our irreplaceable furry friends the best day ever!. We invite you to stop in or call to discuss your home purchasing needs, and to help you list your home in this changing market. Give us a call to see how our fulltime professionals can assist you.
Cape Gazette
Delaware military expert to speak on early days of WWII
In conjunction with Fort Miles Museum’s Oil Still Bleeds: A Relic and Remembrances of the Battleship USS Arizona, Delaware’s Forgotten Heroes of Pearl Harbor, the public is invited to attend a talk by Brig. Gen. Kennard Wiggins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes.
