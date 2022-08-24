ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials discuss monkeypox plan, staff vacancies, student meals ahead of first day. CMS is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Troopers continue to...
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in finding an 82-year-old man that has gone missing. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte and suffers from cognitive impairment. He may seem lost or confused. He was last seen wearing a...
WBTV

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place

Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
WBTV

Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged, months after he allegedly assaulted multiple people while on duty. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.
WBTV

Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
WBTV

Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
