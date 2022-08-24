Read full article on original website
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WBTV
‘It was depressing’: Frustration mounts over gaps in handicapped-accessible transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents who rely on public transportation to get around are being left behind all because of where they live. Michelle Faulkner is one of them. She qualifies for handicap-accessible transportation but cannot access it. “At first, it was depressing,” Faulkner said. She started losing...
WBTV
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones. On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Adams-Jones’...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials discuss monkeypox plan, staff vacancies, student meals ahead of first day. CMS is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Troopers continue to...
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
WBTV
Plans continue for a reimagined Latta Place, formerly Latta Plantation, set to open in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are in the works to reopen Latta Place, which was formerly known as Latta Plantation in Huntersville. In 2021, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation leaders chose not to renew the lease with Historic Latta Inc., the group operating it. This came after an employee of...
WBTV
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Iredell County are scrambling to find transportation to and from school just days before the new school year begins. Families at schools including Lake Norman High School and Woodland Heights Middle School were informed Thursday night some students won’t have bus service come Monday.
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in finding an 82-year-old man that has gone missing. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte and suffers from cognitive impairment. He may seem lost or confused. He was last seen wearing a...
WBTV
Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
WBTV
‘We are family’: Annual event continues to promote love, unity in Charlotte community
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
WBTV
Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged, months after he allegedly assaulted multiple people while on duty. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.
WBTV
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause. Updated: 7 hours ago. Once...
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
WBTV
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
WBTV
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s the second week of school for students in South Carolina and in Fort Mill, a shortage of bus drivers is impacting families. Some students are getting picked up late because drivers are having to double up on routes. The district is short about...
WBTV
Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
