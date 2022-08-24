ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Who does NASA call for awe-inspiring cosmic images? This Modesto amateur, of course

By Garth Stapley
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXHI9_0hTlHLbc00

Mind-blowing new pictures of our solar system’s largest planet, boldly splashed across a NASA blog and CNN and New York Times reports on Monday, came alive courtesy of ... drum roll, please ... a Modesto hobbyist.

You read that right. NASA, with all of its space-budget billions, partly achieves its mythic popularity thanks to a stay-home mother of a toddler who works awe-inspiring magic in her Modesto home.

Meet Judy Schmidt, citizen scientist extraordinaire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsBhW_0hTlHLbc00
Judy Schmidt of Modesto, California

The 39-year-old former website designer has no formal science degree or training. She has no contract and seeks no lucrative grants. She doesn’t even have fancy software, relying mostly on Photoshop and a garden-variety computer to process impressive cosmic images that leave everyone breathless, including NASA itself.

“I’m an artist,” she says. “I’m involved in science, but I’m not doing science; I’m merging science and art together.”

Schmidt, born and raised in San Diego County, got her start in space image processing because she was bored, jobless and depressed while waiting for her spouse, Patrick Wong, to finish medical residency in New York. She found some fulfillment, she said, transcribing information for insect experts for free — her introduction to the quiet, satisfying world of citizen science.

At some point, it became more fun to process space images relayed by the famed Hubble Space Telescope. Of 3,000 submissions in a contest hosted by the European Space Agency , she took third place and, well, a star was born.

About four years ago, the couple moved to Modesto for his job with Doctors Medical Center. They had a little boy, and Schmidt continued with her space photo self-therapy, producing scintillating images of galaxies and planetary nebulae.

If you thought the Hubble and its recent successor, the James Webb Space Telescope , simply send to Earth the beautiful photos that show up on TV and in National Geographic, you would be — as I was — quite mistaken. The JWST gathers infrared data in wave lengths too long for the human eye to make sense of, until someone like Schmidt downloads data from a public archive and goes to work, often in collaboration with scientists.

Take Jupiter — Schmidt’s image appearing Monday in national news reports — for example. Initially, it looks like a colorless orb randomly speckled by tiny black boxes. In a process that takes about eight hours, Schmidt — using self-taught techniques honed over 10 years — cleans, sharpens, balances, refines and works with colors before posting her work for 12,700 adoring Twitter followers to gush over (see @SpaceGeck ).

Or millions of news consumers, if NASA blasts out her work like it did this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krHrI_0hTlHLbc00
Data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, before painstaking image processing. Judy Schmidt

Untouched data “looks ugly; you would never want to look at it again if that’s all you saw,” Schmidt told me in an interview. “You would be like, `I kind of see Jupiter in there, but what are all these black boxes?’ I fill it all in and smooth it out, so the blemishes aren’t there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37apca_0hTlHLbc00
Modesto’s Judy Schmidt spent eight hours over two days refining NASA data to produce this stunning image of Jupiter. Judy Schmidt

NASA leans on citizen scientists for help in more than 30 projects, “from finding new planets outside our solar system to gauging the health of our Earth’s coral reefs,” said Kristen Erickson, director for science engagement and partnerships at NASA headquarters.

“Judy Schmidt is an exciting example of someone volunteering their time and intellect to work with professional scientists for the benefit of all,” Erickson said. “With NASA Science collecting so much data from our spacecraft and robotic explorers, we need volunteers to help us analyze it all.”

If you’re intrigued, check out @DoNASAScience or visit science.nasa.gov/citizenscience .

Schmidt recognizes that she could not fit in child rearing, her time-consuming pastime and a full-time job, so she’s happy to let the latter go. It’s never been, she says, about money or fame.

“Shun capitalism — shun it!” she says.

“This is my thing, even though it’s not a job that pays. If I were stuck paying a mortgage, I would be too tired to do this.

“I just want people to have something to look at that’s not politics. It’s something beautiful and inspiring. For just one minute of your day, you get to have a wonderful feeling, and humanity collectively understands the universe more than it did before — and I get to be part of that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California

Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
MURPHYS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Plane Goes Off Runway In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – A close call for the pilot and passenger of a single-engine plane that careened off the runway of the Lake Camanche Airstrip in Valley Springs north of Highway 12 yesterday afternoon. A caller reported a plane down off the private dirt runway in the 1800...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Annual Modesto straight pride event met with backlash

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Straight Pride Coalition held its fourth annual 'Straight Pride' event in Modesto Saturday. The event took place outside of Planned Parenthood. Several groups of counter protesters showed up to the event, saying the Straight Pride Coalition calls on "homophobes, white supremacists and Christian extremists...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Modesto, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Business
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#European Space Agency#Insect#Citizen Science#Cnn#New York Times
visitlodi.com

Catfish Derby at Oak Grove Regional Park

We have great news! After completing a restoration project on Oak Grove Lake, we plan to reopen the lake later this month by hosting the Catfish Derby!. Normally held in June, the derby will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning at 6:15 a.m. at Oak Grove Regional Park. Come fish 1,500 lbs. for prizes! Open to all ages, kids fish FREE, $5 for anglers 16 years and older. $6 cash parking fee.
STOCKTON, CA
athleticbusiness.com

High School Assessing Security After Diving Well Drowning

The Turlock (Calif.) Unified School District plans to increase security after a student died after hours in the Turlock High School diving well. TUSD director of communications Marie Russell said changes are coming after the drowning death of senior Angel Dominguez Jr., who was among a group of students that entered the locked swimming complex at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday.
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
mercedcountytimes.com

Exciting atmosphere of Rat Pack Era comes to Merced

Raise a glass: Merced Theatre kicks off its 2022-2023 season on Sept. 10, with A Toast to The Rat Pack!. The legendary friends who made history on the stage of a Las Vegas showroom are brought to life again with this incredible tribute. With music, comedy, and spot-on impersonators, fans are transported to a bygone era as they sing along with such hits as Fly Me to the Moon, Everybody Loves Somebody, The Candy Man, and many more. You won’t want to miss this crowd-pleasing show.
MERCED, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

5K+
Followers
124
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy