New Canaan, CT

Register Citizen

Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
longisland.com

Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
WTNH

New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien

A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court

Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
WATERBURY, CT

