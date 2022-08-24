Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
NewsTimes
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Register Citizen
Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
longisland.com
Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
darientimes.com
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
