NFL

Cowboys, Bucs Are Most In-Demand NFL Teams on StubHub

As the NFL season approaches, ticket sales are beginning to crystalize — and many of the usual suspects are driving purchases on the secondary market. The season’s first Sunday night game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys is the highest-selling game of the season on StubHub thus far, attracting almost double the demand of the next-closest matchup, per a press release from the ticket reseller.
TAMPA, FL
Ricky Williams Is the Latest Voice To Raise Issue With NIL

Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams has added his voice to a chorus of those disenchanted with new name, image, and likeness rules. This week, Williams told Front Office Sports that he thought NIL was not only “revolutionary,” but also the biggest business-related shift in the sports industry.
NFL
Leonsis Adds Baltimore Orioles to Shopping List

Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Ohio State
Fox Looks To Pair Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho On FS1 Show

Fox Sports is poised to shake up the casts of several FS1 studio shows, sources tell Front Office Sports. The sports cable network is looking to pair two young stars — Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho — for a national FS1 afternoon show, said sources. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre is poised to succeed Taylor as co-host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” (12 p.m. ET), said sources.
NFL
Mariners Extend Julio Rodriguez With Unique, Lucrative Contract

The Seattle Mariners are investing in their best future asset — and doing so with an extremely unique contract. On Friday, rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez agreed to a new contract with the Mariners that guarantees him $210 million and keeps him with the team for at least eight seasons. MLB.com’s Jesse Chavez was the first to report the deal.
SEATTLE, WA
The NCAA Plans to Fund and Host a Women’s NIT

The NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball committee is planning to host a tournament similar to the men’s National Invitational Tournament (NIT) — a secondary event to March Madness, according to minutes of an August NCAA meeting that Front Office Sports reviewed. The minutes confirm an Athlon Sports/D1 Ticker report.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Changing Culture of Golf

Professional golf wasn’t integrated for over 60 years — not until 1961, when a PGA clause stating only white players could play for the Tour was eliminated. The Masters — golf’s most prestigious tournament — didn’t feature a Black player until 1975, when Lee Elder teed off at Augusta National Golf Club at the age of 40.
GOLF
