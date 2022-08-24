ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

WTNH

New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son

Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe

ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Critically Injured in Hartford Stabbing

A stabbing in Hartford Saturday night has left a man with critical injuries. It all unfolded around 8:20 in the area of 755 Main Street. Officers located a male security guard in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide

Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
FARMINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Contractor charged with larceny

A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
BOLTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man stalked woman: police

A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
NEW CANAAN, CT

