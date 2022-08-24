Read full article on original website
2 more Plymouth School District employees arrested, accused of failing to report inappropriate touching
A third Plymouth School District employee has been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse.
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden dump truck driver rammed Farmington cop car in escape attempt
FARMINGTON — A Hamden man was driving a dump truck from the landscaping company where he worked when he led police on a chase through town and rammed into one of their cruisers multiple times while trying to avoid a felony arrest warrant, documents show. Michael J. Apuzzo, 33,...
New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son
Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
Man charged with Public Indecency
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to the Storrs Road location. They say Dante Moore, 29, was exposing himself. He was taken into custody charged with public indecency and breach of peace.
Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe
ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Critically Injured in Hartford Stabbing
A stabbing in Hartford Saturday night has left a man with critical injuries. It all unfolded around 8:20 in the area of 755 Main Street. Officers located a male security guard in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Contractor charged with larceny
A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
Meriden man who 'accidentally shot' son while showing him gun turns himself in: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. — Two weeks after a 17-year-old was airlifted and hospitalized when he was "accidentally shot," his father has turned himself in to police. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday morning on an outstanding warrant. On Aug. 12, the teen was airlifted to the hospital after he was...
Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Ellington man stalked woman: police
A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
Register Citizen
Middletown police chief vows to address complaints of drug sales, violence outside nonprofit agency
MIDDLETOWN — The chief of police has pledged to address increased reports of physical attacks and rampant drug dealing in front of the St. Vincent De Paul Middletown building on Main Street. Executive Director MaryEllen Shuckerow, head of the nonprofit agency at 617 Main St. that runs the soup...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
