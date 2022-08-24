Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Swanton @ Delta Volleyball
DELTA – The Bulldogs controlled all three sets to knock off Delta 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 in the nonleague matchup between the Fulton County rivals. Sofie Taylor totaled 28 digs and 15 assists for Swanton while Maddie Smith added 11 kills. Delta (1-4) – No statistics. Swanton (3-0) –...
Edon @ Antwerp Football
Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus ran for 184 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 230 yards and another touchdown as Antwerp piled up 532 yards of offense in a 52-34 win over Edon. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the...
Hilltop @ Edgerton Football
EDGERTON – Edgerton scored all 59 points in the first half as they steamrolled Hilltop 59-0. Corey Everetts paced the Bulldogs offense with 169 yards of total offense (108 passing, 61 rushing) and four touchdowns. Edgerton’s defense forced six turnovers by Hilltop including a six-yard fumble return for a...
High School Football Roundup For Friday, August 26th, 2022
EDGERTON – Edgerton scored all 59 points in the first half as they steamrolled Hilltop 59-0. Corey Everetts paced th... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory...
Delta / Wauseon @ Montpelier Girls Golf
BRYAN – Ashley Fisher and Calaway Gerken each fired 42s as Wauseon got wins over Delta and Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course. Kalleigh Mignin shot a 45 to lead Delta and Montpelier’s Kinsey Word was match medalist with a 40. At Suburban. Wauseon (192) – Calaway Gerken 42,...
Montpelier @ Evergreen Football
METAMORA – The Vikings scored three straight defensive touchdowns, two by Ryder Hudik, to take control in a 41-7 win over the Locos. Hunter Vaculik topped Evergreen on the ground with 125 yards rushing and two scores to go with his 7/15 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Warren JFK @ Delta Football
DELTA – Warren JFK dominated on the ground by running for 269 yards and held Delta to just 106 yards of offense for a 37-12 win. Jeremiah Wolford led the Delta running game with 58 yards on 16 carries and James Ruple was 7/14 thru the air for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
Defiance, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Defiance. The St. Marys Memorial football team will have a game with Defiance Senior High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Jefferson High School football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
Norman Chamberlain (1940-2022); Darlene Chamberlain (1944-2022)
Norman Lavon Chamberlain, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. His wife of 35 years, Darlene A. Chamberlain, age 77, passed away at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, also at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.
Steven “Hawk” Hawkins (1955-2022)
Steven A. “Hawk” Hawkins, age 66, of Liberty Center, passed away under hospice care at his home late Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was one of ten children to the late Franklin D. Hawkins and Patricia (Tipping) Hawkins.
High School Sports Roundup For August 25th, 2022
MONTPELIER – Stryker earned their second straight win as they came home with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over the ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and...
Dan Poynter (1956-2022)
Dan J. Poynter, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:13 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Dan worked for 32 years as a service technician and splicer for GTE and Verizon. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Communication Workers of America Local 4378.
Robert Kuntz (1932-2022)
Robert L. Kuntz, age 90 years, of Wauseon passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. He was born July 9, 1932 in Wauseon, the son of Homer and Maybelle (Spiess) Kuntz. Robert graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1952, then married Jolain Dachenhaus on August...
Charles Davis (1935-2022)
Charles Perry Davis, age 86, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away, Friday morning, August 26, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1935 in Fulton County, Ohio to the late Earl Jacob and Virginia Belle (Fausey) Davis. He married Amy Joanne Apger on June 29, 1956 in Morenci, Michigan and she survives Charles.
Elizabeth Witt (1954-2022)
Elizabeth Witt, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022. Beth fought a courageous battle with cancer prior to being called home to heaven. Beth was born on May 10, 1954 in Alton, Illinois to Thomas Nathaniel Harris and Ruby (Copeland) Harris. She moved...
Hilltop & Edgerton Marching Bands
The Hilltop and Edgerton Marching Bands displayed their talents at halftime of the Hilltop-Edgerton football game on August 26th, 2022. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Larry Lugibihl (1956-2022)
Larry R. Lugibihl, age 65, surrounded by his family, passed away Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on September 5, 1956 to the late Robert C. Lugibihl and Iris J. (Aubry) Lugibihl. Larry attended Delta High School and later entered the Air Force; where he served before being honorably discharged in 1976.
Opal Taylor (1932-2022)
Opal M. Taylor, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Prior to retirement she had worked at Fulton Manufacturing and the former Holly’s Restaurant. Opal was born in Palmyra, Michigan on January 13, 1932, the daughter of Archie and Grace...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
