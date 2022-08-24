An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO