wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured When Car Hits Utility Pole
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health to meet with a helicopter that transferred her to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
whopam.com
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
whopam.com
Updated: Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue led to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says Charlene Northington of Hopkinsville had been headed north when she said she passed out at the wheel, causing her vehicle to leave the road and strike a utility pole.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
smokeybarn.com
Off-Duty Deputy Lifeflighted “Critical” Following Motorcycle Crash Near Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist has been Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a crash on Cross Plains Rd Wednesday Evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on Cross Plains rd near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 PM LOCATION OF CRASH. According to Cross...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Incident Leads To School Lockdowns
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in front of two Christian County schools Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Billie Taylor jumped out of the vehicle and started yelling she had a bomb inside her chest on Glass Avenue. She was reportedly under the influence of drugs. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
