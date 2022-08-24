ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Two Kansas Jayhawks football players arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Kansas football wide receivers Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. According to the log, Lawrence police arrested Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Tanaka Artisma Scott, 20, of...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy