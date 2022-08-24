ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spiritual psychologist’ tattoos eye on forehead for ‘instant enlightenment’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KQ5c_0hTlDqxJ00

The “doctor” will see you now.

A self-described “spiritual psychologist” recently claimed he tattooed an eye onto the middle of his forehead because he insists it will grant him “instant enlightenment” after struggling with suicidal thoughts and living in fear.

The 23-year-old TikTok user, who goes by the username @rootcausepsychology , posted the video to his page showing off the new ink to his 8,000 followers, claiming that it helped him on his journey to “enlightenment.”

In the video, which has racked up nearly 635,000 views and nearly 80,000 likes as of Wednesday, he says he thought it would make him look cool and serve as a mood booster as he struggled with suicidal thoughts.

“The great mystics and spiritual teachers have not told you this hack, but I’m going to tell you, because I want everybody to be enlightened, and get a forehead tattoo,” he said.

“I got so fed up of living in fear, insecure, anxious self-conscious all the time — all that has just pent up into like suicidal rage.”

The man had previously posted a video saying that if he went viral, he would get the eye tattooed on his forehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je8FT_0hTlDqxJ00
The unidentified man said he’s dedicated to spirituality.
TikTok / @rootcausepsychology
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyBTm_0hTlDqxJ00
The man had said in a previous video that he would get the tattoo only if he went viral.
TikTok / @rootcausepsychology
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byt9l_0hTlDqxJ00
Despite only getting about 200 likes, the man proceeded to get the large tattoo anyway.
TikTok / @rootcausepsychology

However, despite only getting only about 200 likes, according to the Daily Mail , he proceeded with the tattoo. (He currently has 672 likes on that “Forehead tattoo or no?” video.)

“Every day has been quite a pain to exist in. So, I just decided to give no f – – ks and live as if I’m going to die. Then at least I’ll have some enjoyment in my life,” he said.

“My inner child desired to look like the coolest motherf – – ker in the world. I got a third eye now.”

Since there’s no actual footage of him being inked, it is unclear whether or not the tattoo is real or fake.

In his lengthy videos, the man said that he will be taking out a $50,000 loan to take a stranger shopping while giving them a personal lesson in spirituality.

@rootcausepsychology

Hehe #trauma #spiritual #psychology #tattoo #whycantilove

♬ original sound – hatch.um

Far from being impressed, several people actually seemed worried about the man while a few poked fun.

“Bro skipped all the steps and went straight to enlightenment,” commented one user.

“The unblinking stare is a sign of dissociation. You’re not yourself man, take care of yourself and be safe,” chimed in another.

“Tattoo is fine, do NOT get a 50k loan,” added another user.

