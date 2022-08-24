Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cuteness
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of control
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: St. Henry volleyball rebounds after loss at Assumption
The St. Henry Crusaders volleyball team knew it had less than 24 hours to bounce back from the tight loss at Louisville Assumption on Tuesday. The rising Beechwood Tigers (2-2 overall) came to Holbrook Hall looking to take more steps forward. Beechwood battled St. Henry (4-1) but the Crusaders had too much balance for the Tigers in the 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-11) 9th Region victory.
spectrumnews1.com
Badin HS football creates a bond for this family
HAMILTON, Ohio — After Badin High School's state championship runner-up season, all eyes are on the prize for 2022. That quest continues Friday evening as Badin (1-0) looks to stay undefeated against the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in the Rams' home opener, which is the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 at 7 p.m.
linknky.com
Cooper hangs on in wild finish over Dixie
Running back Eli White’s 10-yard touchdown run put Cooper ahead by 21 points to begin the second quarter but the Jaguars would barely escape a young Dixie Heights team, 41-36, Friday night at Rice Mountjoy Stadium in Edgewood in a game that came down to the final seconds. Early...
msn.com
Beechwood routs Paintsville, 46-7
Beechwood is playing no games as they look for their third consecutive state title. The Tigers beat Paintsville at home, 46-7.
linknky.com
Florence splits two-game series with Gateway
Now that they’ve been eliminated from Frontier League playoff contention, the Florence Y’alls are trying to finish the season on a positive note. The Y’alls (34-51 overall) finished a few plays shy of sweeping the two-game series from the Gateway (Illinois) Grizzlies (40-46) in Frontier League West Division action. Florence finished 5-3 against Gateway this season.
linknky.com
Lassing Pointe Golf Course to partially close in October for renovations
Boone County golf courses are getting a facelift with some help from Augusta, Georgia. Boone County Golf announced a project to renovate bunkers and tee complexes at Lassing Pointe Golf Course, in a press release on Monday. Other recent projects have included the renovation and expansion of the Boone Links...
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
linknky.com
Terry Foster recognized as 2022 Kenton Co. Pioneer Award honoree
At the Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting this week, the court recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Terry Foster for his contributions to the county. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and demonstrate leadership combined with an awareness of the needs of fellow residents.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 26-28
The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. The Germania Society is hosting its 50th Anniversary Oktoberfest this weekend. The Oktoberfest features German food, live German music, dancing and more....
hogville.net
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
Fox 19
Fatal accident in Boone County, coroner says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Coroner confirmed a fatal accident in Florence late Sunday night. It happened at U.S. 42 and Skeets Way. We will continue to update this story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
Fox 19
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
Fox 19
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has not scientifically identified remains found in North Avondale but a search group says it knows who they belong to. The remains were found in the woods behind a house on Dana Avenue between Marion and Burton avenues, coroner’s...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
