Los Angeles, CA

USC '22 training camp: Three key things we know

USC has been confounding experts over the course of the offseason as they try to set a reasonable win projection for a roster that is unprecedented in its composition and one with a brand new staff coaching it. Trojan fans have run wild with thoughts of Pac-12 championships and maybe more dancing in their heads like visions of sugar plums. Analysts have been all over the map as well for the reasons stated above. There are simply too many variables and far too few constants when analyzing this team eight days out from its first game. Even after a rigorous and productive training camp it’s hard to get anything close to the full measure of this Trojan team as Year One of the Lincoln Riley Era unfolds on the BLVD. With all that said, we were able to lock down a trio of takeaways that we feel certain about with the season about to begin.
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
Four-star Arizona wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC football

The Trojans got their weekend off on the right foot with a commitment from four-star 2023 Red Mountain (AZ) wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. It's another win over Pac-12 rival Oregon, who held all seven Crystal Ball projections for Lane. It was also considered his dream school and came close to landing his commitment. back in July.
