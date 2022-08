(Afton) Five years ago the fish population in Three Mile Lake east of Creston was renovated. Common carp and yellow bass were targeted through a rotenone treatment. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes reports fishing has been starting to pay off. “Restocked and now the lake is doing really good. Fishing has been good there for a couple of years now. There’s a large year class of walleyes there and anglers have been fishing those for a couple of years. That’s what you see with lake restoration projects. Stocking fish like walleyes into a new fishery, basically devoid of predators, you get really good survival. It can produce some really good fishing 4-5 years later. So that’s what we are experiencing at Three Mile right now.”

CRESTON, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO