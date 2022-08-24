Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Trouble on pipeline’s path hits home for Manchin
LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Becky Crabtree dreamed of her daughter living next door when she purchased a tract of land in this rural community near the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. But those plans crumbled five years ago when Crabtree began battling the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline, a project...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Virginia regulators to hear more arguments on ratepayer protection Dominion says would kill offshore wind project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Aug. 24 they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order...
utilitydive.com
Missouri PSC lets Algonquin Power utility securitize $290M in coal retirement, Winter Storm Uri costs
An Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. utility will be able to securitize nearly $290 million in costs related to the early retirement of a coal-fired power plant and to Winter Storm Uri, producing an estimated $65.6 million in savings for ratepayers under a Missouri Public Service Commission decision issued earlier this month.
theenergymix.com
People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline
Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
Your feedback could make a difference in Virginia’s next Energy Plan
Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin are now accepting public feedback on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
WDBJ7.com
Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Board for Contractors has taken steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction- and building-related trades, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. The board runs under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). The Board for Contractors board voted to:
West Virginia among 24 states to get money for oil and gas well cleanup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating $4.7 billion set aside to create an […]
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
utilitydive.com
California sets road map to complete ban on gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035
The California Air Resources Board adopted regulations Thursday by unanimous vote to mandate that all new sales of light-duty trucks and passenger cars be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 model year. Seventeen other states and the District of Columbia are able to adopt California’s standards in lieu of less restrictive...
NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars
It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
virginiamercury.com
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
