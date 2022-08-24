ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
eenews.net

Trouble on pipeline’s path hits home for Manchin

LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Becky Crabtree dreamed of her daughter living next door when she purchased a tract of land in this rural community near the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. But those plans crumbled five years ago when Crabtree began battling the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline, a project...
VIRGINIA STATE
theenergymix.com

People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline

Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
WDBJ7.com

Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Board for Contractors has taken steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction- and building-related trades, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. The board runs under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). The Board for Contractors board voted to:
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Ferc#Coned#Nextera#Mountain Valley Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Consolidated Edison#Altagas#Rgc Resources
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia among 24 states to get money for oil and gas well cleanup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating $4.7 billion set aside to create an […]
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
woay.com

West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Virginia Mercury

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.  In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars

It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
The Associated Press

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
virginiamercury.com

Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia

Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy