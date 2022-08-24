WFLA journalist Evan Donovan to leave station

Evan Donovan and Gayle Guyardo in the WFLA News Channel 8 studio. Donovan recently announced his departure from the station. [ Courtesy of Evan Donovan ]

After five years at WFLA News Channel 8, Evan Donovan is leaving the station.

The weekend morning anchor and political reporter gained a following as the host of the station’s weekly political show, “Battleground Florida.”

Donovan, a Raleigh native, came to Florida from WLOS News 13 in Asheville. He traveled to Tampa to interview at WFLA in September 2017, just a few days before Hurricane Irma hit Florida. When his flight home was canceled, he called the station and offered a free reporting trial.

“I got into this business to run into the storm, not away from it,” he said.

He remembers sleeping on a cot in the station in between going on-air for power outage announcements.

“I was stuck here for five days on my interview and people would walk by me as I was on air and say, ‘Who are you and why are you on our channel right now?’” he said.

Donovan started as a weekend morning anchor and reporter. He covered the Parkland shooting and aftermath. Later he became a political reporter, clashing with Gov. Ron DeSantis during press conferences and interviewing figures like Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.

“The governor never agreed to a sit down, which was a disappointment, and I offered many times,” he said.

Donovan can’t say where he’s going quite yet, but he remain in the journalism industry. He will make an announcement in the coming days.

“There’s never a dull moment in Florida politics,” he said. “You know, I sort of came in a hurricane and I’m sort of leaving in one, too.”