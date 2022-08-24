ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFLA journalist Evan Donovan to leave station

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sv5N7_0hTl9vgh00
Evan Donovan and Gayle Guyardo in the WFLA News Channel 8 studio. Donovan recently announced his departure from the station. [ Courtesy of Evan Donovan ]

After five years at WFLA News Channel 8, Evan Donovan is leaving the station.

The weekend morning anchor and political reporter gained a following as the host of the station’s weekly political show, “Battleground Florida.”

Donovan, a Raleigh native, came to Florida from WLOS News 13 in Asheville. He traveled to Tampa to interview at WFLA in September 2017, just a few days before Hurricane Irma hit Florida. When his flight home was canceled, he called the station and offered a free reporting trial.

“I got into this business to run into the storm, not away from it,” he said.

He remembers sleeping on a cot in the station in between going on-air for power outage announcements.

“I was stuck here for five days on my interview and people would walk by me as I was on air and say, ‘Who are you and why are you on our channel right now?’” he said.

Donovan started as a weekend morning anchor and reporter. He covered the Parkland shooting and aftermath. Later he became a political reporter, clashing with Gov. Ron DeSantis during press conferences and interviewing figures like Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.

“The governor never agreed to a sit down, which was a disappointment, and I offered many times,” he said.

Donovan can’t say where he’s going quite yet, but he remain in the journalism industry. He will make an announcement in the coming days.

“There’s never a dull moment in Florida politics,” he said. “You know, I sort of came in a hurricane and I’m sort of leaving in one, too.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

Property insurer to exit Florida market

TALLAHASSEE — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed plans...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Charlie Crist
Tampa Bay Times

Frequent users of Florida toll roads to get discounts, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE — Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wfla#Florida Politics#Wfla News Channel 8#Raleigh#Wlos News 13
Tampa Bay Times

Law firm expands Tampa lease in one of year’s biggest office deals

One of Florida’s biggest law firms is expanding its presence in downtown Tampa. Shumaker, which has has offices in Tampa, Sarasota, Dade City and Tallahassee, has reupped its lease in the Bank of America building in downtown, filling three floors at a total of 60,739 square feet. The lease, one of the biggest office deals in Tampa Bay in 2022, runs 12 years.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

It’s time to close the Black achievement gap in Tampa Bay | Column

Across the Tampa Bay region, more than 345,000 students are back in school this month. The school year brings with it the shared hope, among everyone invested in the success of our schools and communities, that all students will be able thrive. But the reality is that students from some groups are much less likely to succeed in school and go on to earn a college degree. This is particularly true for Black students.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy