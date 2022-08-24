Read full article on original website
carribean life
3d ago
Gotta love how Biden preachers about how hard his dad worked and now is giving money away for people that make more with a degree vs the ones with no degree and have to fund this !!! He’s just trying to purchase votes
Reply
30
Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
3d ago
No, it’s not fair. Sign a loan, you agree to pay it back. Maybe make better payment plans, yes. But forgiving loans? Not unless you’re will to forgive ALL loans.
Reply(1)
32
andrew rush
3d ago
can I withhold my federal taxes since I paid off my student loans? I am not contributing to this program where people will just waste money on other things. at least make them do 500 community hours of service
Reply(9)
16
Related
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
msn.com
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
msn.com
Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general
As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
Massachusetts tax relief bill ‘will get done,’ says Sen. Eric Lesser, although exact timing still up in the air
More than three weeks after tax relief talks stalled on Beacon Hill in the final hours of formal lawmaking, a Senate negotiator says he remains “optimistic” that the six-member conference committee he sits on will manage to strike a deal on a $1 billion package, including $250 stimulus checks for middle-income Bay Staters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Pete Silva, Nashua State Representative Candidate
Position sought (including district number if applicable) Wife Pam 62, Daughter's Lindsey 38, Kristie 36. Son's Dan 32, Aaron 23. Granddaughter's Cora 8, Holly 4. Grandson's Ben 5, Elias 3, Gabriel 3, Maverick 1 and Zachary 1. Does anyone in your family work in politics or government?. No. Education. High...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
nbcboston.com
Baker Proposes Millions for School Safety in Mass.: ‘No Child Should Fear Going to School'
Gov. Charlie Baker and Massachusetts education officials on Thursday announced plans to file a nearly $40 million proposal in order to significantly invest in school safety initiatives that are intended to help make schools safer and more secure across the state. Baker spoke at 10:30 a.m. at the State House...
hot969boston.com
Early Voting in Massachusetts Starts Saturday – What You Need To Know
The State Primary in Massachusetts is on September 6th, and there’s a lot you need to know. I’m going to break it down and make it as simple as possible. Some of the questions that people always have have to do with dates and deadlines. Others aren’t sure if they’re registered, and/or where they’re supposed to vote. Now that mail-in ballots are available, how does that work? And there’s always the question, what’s on my ballot? Early voting in Massachusetts starts Saturday. I’ll get to everything you need to know about that.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire commission rejects citizen's attempt to bar secessionist representatives from ballot
CONCORD, N.H. — State representatives advocating for New Hampshire to secede from the union will still be able to run for re-election this fall after the Ballot Law Commission rejected an attempt to bar them from office. The woman who filed the complaint said in this case, somebody needed...
thecentersquare.com
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,952 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,952 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,838,163 cases and 20,063 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com
Are You an Artist? You May be Eligible for a Mass. COVID-19 Recovery Grant
Some $51 million in COVID-19 recovery funds is now available to artists across Massachusetts. It’s the largest public support of the arts in 35 years. The Mass. Cultural Council is responsible for distributing the money. They’re looking for artists to apply for grants right now – individuals and groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tewksburycarnation.org
US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List
More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selectes Leggat McCall Properties to Redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building
BOSTON- The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) as the Commonwealth’s partner to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building. The project will catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts by 2035
The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit. By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month. The law includes a...
msn.com
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 4 $100,000 prizes won Friday
At least four people in Massachusetts went home $100,000 richer Friday. Four Massachusetts State Lottery prizes, each worth $100,000, were won Friday. The lucky ticket-holders scored their prizes from three different games: “$100,000 Money Multiplier,” “Mass Cash” and “MILLIONS.”. From Boston to Western Massachusetts, the...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
Comments / 50