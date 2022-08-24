ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Images show Lake Powell at 26% of full capacity as levels fluctuate

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpQFv_0hTl9eva00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Powell has been reported to be sitting at 26% of its full capacity, which is its lowest point since it started filling in 1963, according to NASA.

The lake’s elevation level at full pool is 3,700 feet. On Aug. 23, the lake’s surface elevation was measured at 3,533.13 feet, over 166 feet below the full pool.

The lake reached full pool for the first time in 1980.

NASA satellite images show the alarming shrinkage of the lake over the last five years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5YWI_0hTl9eva00
(Courtesy: NASA Earth via Twitter)

The image on the left, captured on Aug. 16, 2017, shows the lake at a level of 3,633.04. The image on the right, captured on Aug. 6, 2022, shows the lake at a level of 3,535.38.

The lake’s lowest level this year was recorded on April 22 at 3,522.24 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkUVF_0hTl9eva00
(Courtesy: Powell.USLakes.info)

The graph above shows the lake’s levels in 2021 and 2022 compared to 2017. Although levels have been increasing from historic lows in April, they are still significantly lower than previous years.

The current drought in the U.S. West marks the region’s driest 22 year stretch in 1,200 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A drier weekend, then heating up next week

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Plenty of sunshine to start our Friday, but there is low-lying monsoon moisture still lurking in southern Nevada that is not leaving just yet. That means another day with chances for thunderstorms with the rising afternoon temps around 100 degrees. But after today, drier changes will be blowing our way. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Satellite Images#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy